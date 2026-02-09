Election 2026
Primary Elections
Primary Election Day this year will be March 3.
Texas law requires all eligible voters to register 30 days before an election, therefore the deadline to register to vote for the primaries is Feb. 2.
Early in-person voting takes place between Feb. 17-27.
Dallas County
Separate Dallas County Republican and Democratic Election Day locations have not yet been finalized ahead of the March 3 primary elections.
Dallas County has approved 74 countywide vote centers for all voters, regardless of party affiliation, to cast ballots during early voting for the upcoming primary election.
Tarrant County
Zee Wilcox, who is running for Texas House, was removed from the GOP primary for using the wrong form when filing.
The proposed charter amendments are likely to go before voters during the May 2 election.
Denton County
Here’s a look at who has announced their plans to run on social media since the mayoral candidates’ announcements in early December.
Collin County
Collin County has several races on the ballot in the Republican and Democratic primaries, including an open county commissioner’s court seat. Early voting is next week.
U.S. Senate Race
Se. John Cornyn is seeking Texas Republicans’ nomination for a fifth term, in a contest that has seen bitter and expensive attacks on all sides. A new poll shows Texas Attorney General Paxton pulling away from Cornyn, but with no candidate leading by enough to avoid a runoff.
The survey findings released Monday come just eight days before the start of early voting.
U.S. House Races
The once solidly blue 32nd District is considered the safest bet for Republicans out of the five Democratic seats targeted by the GOP’s new congressional gerrymander.
The former Dallas congressman said he wanted to help his party avoid a runoff. In his campaign to return to the House, he will face U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson, his successor in Congress.
Texas Governor Race
Abbott raised almost $23 million from July through December, while his leading Democratic challenger, state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, brought in $1.3 million in the last 10 weeks of 2025.
-
Democratic state Rep. Gina Hinojosa faces steep financial challenge to unseat Texas Gov. Greg AbbottHinojosa has a solid lead in polling for the Democratic primary for governor of Texas. But the Republican Abbott has over $86 million in his campaign to spend in his quest for a fourth term.
Texas Lieutenant Governor Race
Three Democrats want to bring new ideas to the role of Lieutenant Governor of Texas. But no matter who wins March's Democratic primary, they'll face an uphill battle running against incumbent Republican Dan Patrick in November.
Texas Attorney General Race
Texans will elect a new attorney general next year for the first time in over a decade. The office handles legal matters impacting everyday life and, currently, plays a leading role in the conservative movement.
-
Box, a first-time political candidate, is an Army veteran who also worked as an FBI agent and federal prosecutor.
Texas Comptroller Race
Eckhardt said she was running for Congress earlier this year, but she has since changed her mind.