© 2026 KERA News
NPR for North Texas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Election 2026

Voters stand in a line to vote for primary elections Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at Oak Lawn Public Library in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA

Primary Elections

Primary Election Day this year will be March 3.

Texas law requires all eligible voters to register 30 days before an election, therefore the deadline to register to vote for the primaries is Feb. 2.

Early in-person voting takes place between Feb. 17-27.

A sign with words 'vote here" in three languages in front of an early voting site at Oak Lawn Public Library in Dallas.
Elections 2026
Here's what you need to know about voting in the 2026 primary elections
KERA News
Primary Election Day is March 3, and early in-person voting is Feb. 17-27. Here's everything you'll need to know before going into the voting booth.

Dallas County
Tarrant County
Denton County
Collin County
U.S. Senate Race
U.S. House Races
Texas Governor Race
Texas Lieutenant Governor Race
Texas Attorney General Race
Texas Comptroller Race