Dallas school board could put $6.2 billion bond package on May ballot

Dallas ISD trustees will vote this week to send a$6.2 billion bond package to voters. It would be the largest school bond plan in state history.

The package would be separated into four propositions.

Proposition A, the largest at almost $6 billion, would fund 26 new buildings and create hundreds of permanent classrooms to replace portables.

That’s long been a goal of board planners and Dallas ISD’s Chief Operations Officer David Bates.

“I started my career in a portable, and I hope to end my career with zero portables in this district, ” Bates said at a planning session. “We want to create additions at our campuses to eliminate all portable buildings.”

Proposition B would provide $144 million for technology upgrades.

Dallas ISD Police Chief Albert Martinez told trustees his department needs $367 million worth of communications and video technology that would make schools safer and more secure.

“The majority of what you see,” he said, referring to a projected list of technology needs, “are mandated by the state, by law, and they are without funding.”

The $143 million Proposition C would fund the district’s debt. Proposition D, for $23 million, would upgrade and renovate aging swimming pools.

Trustees had considered a less expensive plan worth $4.9 billion, but rejected it.

District staff said the $6.2 billion bond package would cost the average Dallas homeowner an additional $2.79 a month.

The last time the district floated a bond was in 2020. If the board votes to approve the package, it will be on the May 2 ballot.

