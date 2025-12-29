New schools, tech upgrades: Dallas ISD could float record $6B bond

The Dallas school board could put a $6.2 billion bond package before voters in 2026, the largest such bond election in Texas history.

District officials presented details to trustees at a recent briefing.

The bond would be separated into four propositions.

Proposition A, exceeding $4 billion, would fund 26 new replacement schools, additions and building upgrades and also pay for needed sports improvements, technology, new buses and safety and security measures mandated by the state.

Proposition B would provide $144 million for additional technology upgrades.

The $143 million Proposition C would fund the district’s debt. Proposition D, for $23 million, would upgrade and renovate aging swimming pools.

Dallas ISD’s Chief Operations Officer, David Bates, explained the bulk of the bond package would fund additions and new schools to replace aging campuses .

He addressed trustees at the district’s bond briefing earlier this month.

“I started my career in a portable,” he told them. “And I hope to end my career with zero portables in this district. So we want to create additions at our campuses to eliminate all portable buildings.”

Dallas ISD Police Chief Albert Martinez told trustees his department needs $367 million worth of communications and video technology that would make schools safer and more secure.

“The majority of what you see,” he said, referring to a projected list of technology needs, “are mandated by the state, by law, and they are without funding.”

Trustee Byron Sanders welcomed the security funding included in the package.

“The community was loud and clear,” he said during the briefing. “The most important things from our family members … is safety.”

Trustees said there are still a lot of details to work out. Board member Joyce Foreman, whose district covers southwest Dallas, insisted on equity across all campuses.

“We have to make sure that we continue to look at that,” she said. “I know some people don't want to talk about equity, but I’ll go to my grave talking about it.”

Trustees are also considering a lower-priced bond package valued at $4.9 billion.

“If you're going to be adding another $1.3 billion,” asked board member Lance Currie, “we need to be able to clearly articulate why going from $4.9 billion to $6.2 billion is necessary. In other words, what does that buy us that we wouldn't have otherwise, or what would we lose?”

Dallas ISD staff said the $6.2 billion bond package would cost the average Dallas homeowner an additional $2.79 a month. A $4.9 billion package would not change homeowner taxes.

Trustees meet again in January to hammer out a final bond proposal. The election could be set for either May or November.

