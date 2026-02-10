Dallas County Elections 2026

-
Separate Dallas County Republican and Democratic Election Day locations have not yet been finalized ahead of the March 3 primary elections.
Dallas County has approved 74 countywide vote centers for all voters, regardless of party affiliation, to cast ballots during early voting for the upcoming primary election.
Dallas County agreed to the local Republican Party's separate primary election contract, which cancels the county's 12-year joint elections effort.
Dallas County Republican Party chair Allen West says that challenges have caused the party to stop an effort to hand-count ballots in the March 3, 2026 primary election.
Pedra Geter filed to challenge Dallas County Precinct 4 commissioner Elba Garcia in the March 3 Democratic primary election, but Texas election code requires candidates to prove felony charges were pardoned to hold public office — which Geter did not.
Dallas school trustees could put a $6-plus billion bond proposal before voters in 2026. It would be the largest school bond election in state history.
The primary between predecessor and successor arose from a combination of redistricting and the entry of Rep. Jasmine Crockett into the U.S. Senate race, which prompted Allred to drop out.
Dallas County GOP’s plan to hand-count primary ballots will prevent countywide voting on Election DayThe decision will make Dallas County the largest jurisdiction in the U.S. where ballots are hand-counted. Voters will still be able to vote at any countywide vote center during early voting.
The former Dallas congressman said he wanted to help his party avoid a runoff. In his campaign to return to the House, he will face U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson, his successor in Congress.
Dallas County District Judge Amber Givens will face incumbent District Attorney John Creuzot, who's held the position since 2019, in the March Democratic primary.
The Dallas County Republican Party has voted to hand-count ballots in the March primary. That's one of the new election administrator's priorities.
Judge Vonda Bailey, among other elected county officials, has solicited donations on social media from her courtroom.