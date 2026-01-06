Republicans force Dallas voters to precinct-specific locations only

The Dallas County Republican Party has forced voters back to separate primary elections.

Dallas County residents voting in the Republican or Democratic primary must now vote at their own designated polling locations on primary Election Day in March.

Early voting can still be done at any location.

People who choose to vote on March 3 can only do so at their designated polling center, based on their voter registration address.

Dallas County elections administrator Paul Adams said it creates challenges.

"I realize that is going to be very confusing, as this has not happened in Dallas County in a number of years," he said.

The number of early voting polling locations will also be cut in half from more than 400 to about 250.

"I’m going to do the best that I can," Adams said. "Our staff is going to do the best that they can. But there’s certainly a lot of hurdles to overcome, particularly for voter education."

