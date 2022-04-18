Government Accountability

-
Pet stores in Dallas are now banned from selling dogs and cats after a city council vote Wednesday. The Humane Pet Ordinance is aimed at eliminating a market for commercial breeding operations like puppy mills.
-
A commission redrawing city council lines in Dallas approved new boundaries on Tuesday, leaving current districts largely intact and white residents overrepresented.
-
Lead contamination at Shingle Mountain site linked to old plant — and could extend into neighborhoodLead contamination blamed on a mountain of shingles at a Southeast Dallas site is actually linked to an industrial plant that operated there in the 1970s and '80s. City leaders are worried that the surrounding neighborhood may also be contaminated.
-
Natural gas leaks are more prevalent in communities of color and low-income neighborhoods, according to a new report published in the journal Environmental Science and Technology,
-
Southeast Dallas residents who live near the former Shingle Mountain site want the city council to approve a $2 million cleanup of toxic lead and arsenic contamination.
-
Property owners and promoters who host events in Dallas without a permit could face stiff fines and could be held financially accountable for costs related to an emergency response from police or firefighters. That's if a proposed ordinance is passed.
-
Debbie Orozco Solis says folks in her West Dallas neighborhood have to live with a fine dust that sometimes makes it hard to breathe. They share the neighborhood with a “concrete batch plant” that makes cement for construction projects.
-
Redistricting maps for Dallas City Council races recently were updated after Black and Latino residents complained that earlier versions threatened their voting power. And that could happen again.
-
This is the first story in a four-part series. Read the second, third and fourth stories. Blocked exit pathways. Leaking roofs. Decaying walls and ceilings. Faulty plumbing. These are just some of the alleged problems at two Vickery Meadow apartment complexes in Northeast Dallas, home to many refugees who have just recently arrived in the U.S.
-
This is the second story in a four-part series. Read the first, third and fourth stories. Step inside Today’s Discount Food Mart near the corner of Park Lane and Fair Oaks Avenue and you’ll likely be greeted with música norteña, a type of regional Mexican music. The store is stocked with a rainbow of helados (popsicles), tortillas and an array of Mexican spices.
-
This is the third story in a four-part series. Read the first, second and fourth stories.Amy Del Toro rattles balcony rails, checks the temperature coming out of hot water faucets, scans the walls for water damage and looks for evidence of six-legged residents that have no business being in the apartments she inspects.
-
This is the fourth story in a four-part series. Read the first, second and third stories. Everywhere, all the time, cockroaches.Rashidah Yusof says that’s just part of life for her family in their Vickery Meadow apartment. No matter how much she cleans, the bugs are relentless.