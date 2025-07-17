Irving's spending $2.9M on a domestic violence shelter, but some want it for homeless services

The City of Irving has $2.9 million in American Rescue Plan funds meant for homeless services it instead plans to use toward a domestic violence shelter — leading to criticism from some residents and local nonprofits who say the money should go toward addressing homelessness instead.

That’s because a domestic violence shelter could cost the city an estimated $20 million in building costs alone and would take years to build. The city has pursued around $10 million in federal funding for the project, although as of early July it was still uncertain whether those earmarked funds would be included in the federal budget.

The city council has identified a women's domestic violence shelter as a high priority, Irving City Council member Mark Cronenwett told KERA News. The city is continuing to pursue the federal funds and it's unable to get them, he said Irving will come up with the funds on its own.

"It is crucial that the city have a domestic violence shelter for women," Cronenwett said. "The fact that we've gone so long without one, it reveals a real problem for us."

But for those critical of the plan, the cost and timeline of the shelter are not the only issues. The city has until 2030 to spend the $2.9 million, and council member Dennis Webb said the city is “nowhere near” ready to build a shelter.

“You're not gonna use that money between now and 2030 on a domestic violence shelter unless you use it as part of the design and construction, which is what it should not be used for,” Webb said, adding that it should be used for services.

The HOME-ARP allocation plan funds through the American Rescue Plan were allocated to Irving in 2021 to address the needs of people experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness, including people fleeing domestic violence or human trafficking.

Since spring 2024, the city council has directed the money be spent specifically on a domestic violence shelter to fill the gap left by Brighter Tomorrows, which permanently closed .

The council approved a funding plan that dedicated $492,157 toward supportive services, $2 million toward the acquisition and development of a non-congregate shelter, and $439,792 for administration and planning.

Because the HOME-ARP funds are one-time use for capital costs, Cronenwett said it makes more sense to use the money to build a structure than for services that will need to be continuously replenished.

The new shelter would be on city-owned land next to the Irving Municipal Jail at the corner of North Sowers and Rock Island roads.

Council member Dennis Webb said that, even though it would be on city land, it was unlikely a shelter would be completed for another 10 years.

Webb — who has worked with the homeless population in Irving since the late 1990s — said the best use of the money was to address homelessness in the city.

Outside of being a council member, Webb is also the pastor at Bear Creek Community Church, which has a day center in partnership with nonprofit Many Helping Hands. The day center operates on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and offers services like showers, clothing, and public transportation assistance. The day center also acts as an inclement weather shelter.

The city's Point in Time Count — which records people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January — estimated 43 people to be experiencing homelessness in Irving.

But Lana Hansen, founder and executive director of Many Helping Hands , told KERA her organization served 728 people last year. That number is individual visits and does not include people who returned.

"If we're going to build something, we need to start now," Hansen said. "We don't need to worry about consultants. We need you to come together and figure out a solution that will help the homeless in Irving."

While a domestic violence shelter is a high priority, Cronenwett said homelessness is an issue the city has been working to address particularly in the downtown area.

Irving residents have reported concerns over visible impacts of homelessness in its downtown , including public defecation, litter, and food waste from unauthorized feedings. There have also been reports of people sleeping on benches, overnight camping, and disruptions to storefronts due to loitering and other encampments along sidewalks.

Some short-term initiatives the city has taken so far include increased police patrols, adding center arm rests on benches, and coordinating with outreach organizations. City staff have also proposed strictly enforcing serving standards and permit requirements for meal distributions, along with amending ordinances to limit the number of feeding sites and events.

Long-time Irving resident Angie Hoskins, who is mobility challenged, said the city's tactics like removing benches are hostile.

"I require seating when I walk, I can only walk so far," Hoskins said. "And then I saw that they had removed those benches and I realized that in an attempt to punish the homeless people, they also kind of punished me."

Hoskins wants the $2.9 million to be put to its original use and address homelessness in the city. She also wants to the city to work closely with nonprofits and groups already doing the work.

While that money would be a fraction for what's needed for a domestic violence shelter, it could go a long way toward housing people. Sarah Kahn, president and CEO of Housing Forward, said the rate of homelessness follows housing costs in communities as the income and cost of living grows wider.

Housing Forward, a nonprofit that serves Dallas and Collin counties, has seen success in a rehousing initiative launched last year .

Kahn said it costs around $25,000 to house one person. By contrast, it costs around $44,000 to allow a person to be unsheltered, according to Dallas County Health and Human Services data .

"While it costs resources to move people back into housing, ultimately we're still saving taxpayers a lot of money by ensuring that we're avoiding managing homelessness in our jails or in our hospitals or in our crisis services," Kahn said.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .