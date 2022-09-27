Arts Access
Arts Access is a community-funded journalism initiative, powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA, that expands local arts, music and culture coverage through the lens of access and equity.
K-pop girl group Blackpink's committed fans, or "Blinks," came out to a pop-up cafe in downtown Dallas before the band's concerts in Dallas on Tuesday and Wednesday.
And what’s next? A special report from Arts Access, an arts journalism collaboration between KERA and The Dallas Morning News.
The new partnership is designed to expand coverage of arts, music and culture in North Texas ‘through the lens of equity and access.’
Three Mexican Americans in Oak Cliff started the podcast five years ago to center Black, brown and queer voices and talk about arts and culture in all its forms.
The rush of Black-written dramas hitting local and national stages has been fueled by the Black Lives Matter movement and a golden age of Black playwriting.
The PBS series "Making Black America" continues Tuesday night with a look at the Black press. So we asked Patrick Washington, publisher of the Dallas Weekly, to share some observations about the Black press, Black Twitter and Black joy.
It’s by no means as bleak as 2020, but as a Fort Worth Opera executive says: “We’re still dealing with a very active pandemic.”
‘Moments I Wished I Had’ runs through Oct. 8 at Keijsers Koning in Dallas.
The civil rights lawyer will discuss her book at the Dallas Museum of Art on Thursday.
Works by Artemisia Gentileschi and Kehinde Wiley amp up the tension in ‘Judith and Holofernes.’