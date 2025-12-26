Dallas artist St. Vincent reveals who she would like to cover her songs on ‘Late Show’

Lake Highlands High grad Annie Clark (St. Vincent) has won six Grammys, co-written and starred in a movie, and sung at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

But one big goal still eludes her: hanging out with her fellow Dallas musical innovator Erykah Badu.

“It’s been years of me trying to instigate a friendship with Erykah Badu … and it has not gone well,” she told Stephen Colbert in late December.

Clark appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform a punky cover of David Bowie’s “Young Americans” for the program’s new “Under the Covers” segment. Asked who she’d love to hear cover one of her own tunes, Clark immediately named Badu, whom she called “one of my absolute heroes.”

“She’s not been unkind,” Clark said of her repeated reach-outs to Badu. “I just don’t get a response.”

Colbert, ever the mediator, quipped “I’m sure she watches this show most nights: ‘Erykah, please return her calls.’”

