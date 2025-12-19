Irving-raised David Garza to perform at Kessler Theater in homecoming show

Irving-raised singer David (pronounced DAH-veed) Garza spent the better part of a decade living and recording in Los Angeles — a move that definitely paid off. In L.A., his impressive credits ranged from winning a Grammy for co-producing Fiona Apple’s Fetch the Bolt Cutters to co-producing and performing on actor John C. Reilly’s recent album, Mister Romantic.

Now based in Houston, Garza hasn’t forgotten his Dallas roots. On Dec. 26, he’ll play new and old songs during a homecoming show, backed by musicians he often played with in Deep Ellum in the early ’90s: Clay Pendergrass (bass), Michael Hale (drums) and Jim Cocke (keys). New Bohemians guitarist Kenny Withrow is among the special guests who’ll sit in during the two-act, no opener concert.

DETAILS

8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 26, Kessler Theater, 1230 W. Davis St., Dallas. $38 and up. Prekindle.com

