Leslie Odom Jr. sells out Winspear Opera House again

Since he played Aaron “I’m the damn fool who shot him” Burr in the hit musical Hamilton, winning a Tony and Grammy for the role, Leslie Odom Jr. has become one of the most recognizable stage and screen actors. But does that translate to touring in concert? Audiences seem to think so as Odom makes his annual holiday trek across the country.

Last year’s stop in Dallas sold out, as has his upcoming return to Winspear Opera House on Dec. 20. The show features Christmas classics, originals from his holiday albums and Lin-Manuel Miranda songs he performed as Burr.

Odom got his start in 1998 in the Broadway production of Rent and has gone on to produce and star in a wide range of TV and film projects, including portraying Sam Cooke in Regina King’s One Night in Miami, appearing in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and taking a recurring role in Abbott Elementary.

