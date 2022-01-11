© 2022 KERA News
Shingle Mountain
Keren Carrión
/
KERA News
News
Lead contamination at Shingle Mountain site linked to old plant — and could extend into neighborhood
Alejandra Martinez
Lead contamination blamed on a mountain of shingles at a Southeast Dallas site is actually linked to an industrial plant that operated there in the 1970s and '80s. City leaders are worried that the surrounding neighborhood may also be contaminated.
Fabio Luisi conducting DSO
JOSEPH HAUBERT
/
Arts & Culture
DSO to perform Wagner's entire Ring Cycle in concert in 2024
Jerome Weeks
UTD - Crow Arrival2.jpg
Courtesy of Morphosis Architects
Arts & Culture
UT Dallas breaks ground on the new $158 million Edith and Peter O'Donnell Athenaeum
Jerome Weeks
Flared natural gas is burned off at a natural gas plant. Methane, the main ingredient in natural gas, can leak from natural gas plants and pipelines.
Spencer Platt
/
Getty Images
News
Poor neighborhoods and communities of color disproportionately exposed to natural gas leaks
Stella M. Chávez
1121-Think-700x700.jpg
Think with Krys Boyd
Vickery Meadow.jpg
Vulnerable in Vickery
Read More
