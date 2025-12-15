Wrap it up: What Dallas music heads had on repeat in 2025

As year-ending playlists and streaming recaps roll in, we asked members of Dallas’ music scene, what albums and songs resonated with you personally and professionally this year.

Ben Torres / The Dallas Morning News Brandon Blue, 39, a DJ and music producer, points toward a playlist on the DJ program Rekordbox during his DJ workshop titled Stick Talk, on Thursday March 13, 2025 in Dallas.

Brandon Blue

Brandon Blue is an open format DJ in Dallas, often found spinning at neighborhood spots like Double Ds. He mainly uses Spotify to discover new music, and this year his wrapped crowned Don Toliver, and Spotify recognized The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow as his most played album.

“I think Don is at the peak of his power and can’t make a bad song if he tried,” Blue said. “The Weeknd’s album is fantastic. It really grew on me as a body of work the more I listened. It feels like theater. Almost like I’m listening to a movie.”

After moving back to Dallas from New York in 2024, Blue said he’s most proud of re-grounding himself in the city. He’s found momentum through “Stick Talk,” his DJ lessons workshop, and his packed R&B nights at Ladylove.

“[The city] embraced me back. That’s all I could ask for,” he said.

Airon Flores / Courtesy Devarius Devy Stonez Jackson is a Dallas based rapper. He s been rapping since the third grade but says he took it seriously in 2009.

Devy Stonez

Devarius “Devy Stonez” Jackson is a Dallas-based rapper. He’s been rapping since the third grade but says he began taking it seriously in 2009. Jackson uses Apple Music, and this year he crowned Dom Kennedy as his top artist and Kendrick Lamar’s GNX as his most-played album.

“I think nostalgia played a part in my top artist, I listen to the things I’ve been a fan of often and for top album, Kendrick just had a crazy year. GNX was an undeniable moment in hip hop,” he said.

Although he didn’t release new music this year, Jackson said he’s proud of doubling his streams from last year.

Maia Tharp / Courtesy Dallas-based singer Kali Flowers moved from Oahu, Hawai to Dallas in 2003. Flowers blends poetic lyrics and lush harmonies into a smooth RnB pop sound in her debut EP, Saltwater Secrets.

Kali Flowers

Dallas-based singer Kali Flowers moved from Oahu, Hawaii to Dallas in 2003. She blends poetic lyrics and lush harmonies into a smooth R&B pop sound.

She uses both Apple Music and Spotify, switching between platforms depending on her mood. She leans on Apple Music for her day-to-day listening, curating library and sound quality.

Her top artist this year was Tate McRae and her most-played album was McRae’s So Close To What.

“If you have ever seen a Tate performance, you know exactly why she’s kept my attention,” Flowers said. “She truly embodies the definition of a superstar, from her fierce choreography to her evolving dark pop sound that’s intoxicating, and her personal content that peels back the curtain on the glitz and glam.”

This year, Flowers says she experienced her most meaningful creative chapter yet. She released her debut EP, Saltwater Secrets, building what she describes as a world for listeners navigating loss.

“From that, so many blessings followed: opening for Dallas artists Tay Money and Kaash Paige, becoming a Recording Academy member, and winning Sounds of DFW’s Bop of the Year Award,” she said. “All of it was the result of two years of intentional, consistent work I’ve been pouring into my music career.”

But the accomplishment she cherishes the most is a more internal one – strengthening her relationship with God as she prepares to share what she calls her “next season” with the world.

Coach Tev / Courtesy Tevyn Coach Tev Jenkins is a Dallas born and raised rapper who started making music at 19.

Coach Tev

Tevyn “Coach Tev” Jenkins is a Dallas-born and -raised rapper who started making music at 19 and mainly uses Apple Music. His top artist? Technically, himself.

“Once a month, I gotta go listen to my album to make sure it’s still hitting,” he said. “But outside of myself, for some reason it's Drake. It was like that last year but I don’t think I listened to him as much as they say I have, but that’s another story.

Jenkins’ most-played album was Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out.

“They had the best rollout I've seen in ages and [they’re] still rapping better than 95% of the field with so much swagger,” he said. “Made me go revisit their first two albums multiple times”

This year, Jenkins is proud of releasing what he calls his most cohesive and transparent album to date, as well as a well-produced music video for his single “Pat in All Black.”

Demetri Sheffield / Courtesy Xavier Graham Malice Smith is a Dallas-based rapper who stepped into the scene in 2015.

Graham Malice

Xavier “Graham Malice” Smith is a Dallas-based rapper who stepped into the scene in 2015. He uses both Spotify and Apple Music, partly to study the platforms’ interfaces for his own artist pages – but he leans on Spotify for casual listening. His top artist was rapper Sosocamo, whose album No Service became Smith’s road-trip staple.

In 2025, Smith focused on writing, production, creative direction and video work rather than releasing singles. He spent time in studios collaborating with other artists, leaning into sync placements and finding new audiences.

“Moving to L.A. and back, helping artists like Yakiyn with video production – I really want to emphasize the different sides of my skillset and lean into creative studio work with my platform, The Waiting List,” he said.

Wrapping up 2025, Smith said the year has inspired him to “double down and go even harder” in 2026.

KILO POSH

Keiva “Kilo Posh” Spence is a DJ and co-founder of the CD Club, a music discussion club in Dallas. She chooses Apple Music over Spotify. Her top artist this year was the R&B group Silk, and her top album was Mos Def’s The New Danger.

“I’m the moody music connoisseur,” she said. “Silk taps into my sensual, soft, attentive side, while Mos Def’s New Danger album feels powerful and intentional — it’s intellect, emotion and energy all at once. It makes you feel happy, sad, mad, empowered, beautiful … seen.”

This year, Spence said she truly found her footing as a DJ in Dallas. She’s grown with venues like LadyLove Lounge and Double Ds, which she says welcomed her into their families and let her help shape the city’s sound.

As the founder of CD Club, Spence is proud to see the listening experience expand, with demand growing in Dallas and beyond.

“Seeing other cities become interested, and witnessing years of work evolve into a community that truly values these intentional experiences has been something I’m deeply proud of,” she said.

Boogies / Courtesy DJ and daughter of the iconic Salt n Pepper DJ Spinderella, Christy "Christy Ray" Anderson spins at Boogies.

Christy Ray

DJ and daughter of Salt-N-Pepa’s DJ Spinderella, Christy “Christy Ray” Anderson strictly uses Apple Music these days.

South Korean girl group NewJeans topping her list wasn’t a surprise.

“I’ve been super into K-pop this year,” she said. “It’s such a fun genre of music to me. It’s really cool to listen and pick up on all the influences of some of my other fav types of music – R&B, pop, Jersey Club, UKG. K-pop really has it all.”

Lucky Daye’s Painted remains one of Anderson’s favorite albums ever.

“I’m pretty sure it’s been my top album since its release in 2020. It’s just a beautiful album from start to finish. The lyricism, the production, all of it. It’s also really straddles that line of feeling so original while also paying homage to some of the R&B greats. ( For example, “Late Night” sounds like a reimagination of a Michael Jackson song, in my opinion.) It also just came out at a time when I was struggling personally and it really pulled me through. It means a lot to me as a body of work. Timeless!”

Creatively, she says this year pushed her to experiment more by trying new sounds, blending genres and letting herself play music she might not have touched before.

House of Freq / Courtesy House of Freq DJ's Stephen Carmona and Jordan Edwards. Although both listen to Spotify casually, they often turn to Bandcamp or vinyl's to support artists directly.

House of Freq’s Stephen Carmona and Jordan Edwards

The DJs of House of Freq are frequent Spotify users. Although both listen to Spotify casually, they often turn to Bandcamp or vinyls to support artists directly.

Carmona's top artist and album were Cheryl Lynn and her album In The Night.

“I’ve grown a closer connection to the disco and dance music of the late 1970s and 1980s,” Carmona said.

This year, Carmona released a remix of Ari Lashell’s Do Nane with FWM Entertainment, an Atlanta-based record label. He also self-released a remix project called Reworks #2 on Bandcamp. Carmona also co-founded Labor of Love with DJ Rami, an event built to gather music lovers for judgment-free dancing which he says has become one of his proudest accomplishments.

As for Edwards, his top artist this year was New Zealand house music group Chaos in the CBD and his top album was their A Deeper Life.

“The album is such a feel-good project, easy to listen to over and over again without getting stale,” Edwards said. “They produce such a wide range of dance music and even a few peaceful, ambient tracks, so Chaos in the CBD has always been in regular rotation”

This year brought Edwards behind the decks at venues like the Nasher Sculpture Center and Dallas dance club It’ll Do Club. Edwards also worked alongside major artists including Shigeto and Demarkus Lewis. Lastly, he wrapped the year by working on an upcoming EP, a highlight of his year in music.

LadyLove Lounge & Sound’s Kate Siamro

Co-founder Kate Siamro opened the doors to LadyLove with David Grover in July 2023. The concept came from the shared love of hi-fi bars outside Texas and wanting a community space that was inclusive to all people, multiple genres and offered a high quality audio system in Oak Cliff, where they’ve worked for over a decade.

Siamro has used Spotify since it first dropped when she was in high school. This year, Suki Waterhouse’s album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin was on repeat.

“I think the ‘sad siren-like’ songs have been this escapism and empathy through music I’ve needed in the loud environment I’ve been in,” she said. “To transition from a record shop to a club scene has made me crave music once alone and at home that’s calming and soothing.”

It’s been an eventful year for Siamro and LadyLove. Besides booking over 75 DJs, Florida rapper Doechii and the notable Janet Jackson have made appearances at the 100 capacity club.

“I’m consistently honored and humbled by it all,” Siamro said. “I want to create more and have our space grow so it can fit more people and bigger concepts, too.”

Double Ds / Courtesy Jermey Elliott, owner and operating partner at Double Ds.

Double D’s Jermey Elliott

Jermey Elliott, owner and operating partner at Double Ds, is a Spotify listener. His top artist this year was Larry June, and his top album was Allah-Las by Allah-Las.

Working in what he describes as a “dynamic environment,” Elliott said the pace of a busy bar can be intense, even when it’s a blessing.

“A busy bar can be hectic,” he said. “I find that when I’m off the clock, I like to listen to more chill stuff just to slow my mind and nervous system down a bit.”

This year, Elliott is especially proud of completing his new home hi-fi setup with a dedicated listening nook. He says he’s looking forward to spending more time unwinding there, diving deep into new music and old favorites.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, The University of Texas at Dallas, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.