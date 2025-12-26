10 concerts to check out in 2026

The good news this year: Concert ticket prices stopped their relentless climb – and even dipped a bit.

According to the music-biz publication Pollstar, the average cost to wave your hand in the air like you just don’t care was $132, down slightly from $136 in 2024. That figure includes shows at every level, from stadiums to nightclubs.

The bad news – $132 is still a stretch for most people, especially in a shaky economy with rising unemployment rates.

So, what’s a cash-strapped music lover to do?

The key is to think small. Skip the brand-name megaconcerts and seek out shows by up-and-comers or under-appreciated veterans in rooms where the music sounds better anyway.

Here’s one music critic’s list of 10 concerts to look forward to in the first half of 2026 in medium and small venues. Tickets start below $100 for every show, except Robert Plant’s.

Elizabeth De La Piedra Mavis Staples

Mavis Staples, Jan. 16, Longhorn Ballroom, prekindle.com.

One of the last living soul singers from the civil rights era, Staples still sounds terrific at age 86, especially on last year’s funky “Worthy.” Arrive early for the opening act, Jon Cleary, the English-born keyboardist steeped in the grand tradition of Professor Longhair and Dr. John.

Sudan Archives, Jan. 20, Trees, prekindle.com.

Cincinnati-raised singer-violinist Sudan Archives – born Brittney Parks – isn’t lacking for bold ideas. The BPM, her latest genre-blurring work, is a concept album about a grief-stricken woman and her digital alter ego, “Gadget Girl.” Opening the show is avant-R&B singer-songwriter Angélica Garcia.

Rebirth Brass Band, Feb. 7, Kessler Theater, prekindle.com.

Its lineup has changed a lot in the last 40 years, but the mission stays the same: Bring the funk, New Orleans-style. Expect to hear a new tune or two from its upcoming album We the People, along with a grab bag of hip-shaking covers by Ray Charles, Michael Jackson and Hank Williams.

Ian Burgess Robert Plant and singer Suzi Dian.

Robert Plant, March 18, Majestic Theatre, axs.com.

Yes, he’ll rearrange a few Led Zeppelin songs. But Plant has never been a greatest-hits guy. In his first D-FW show in seven years, he’ll focus on songs from Saving Grace, his new folk-blues album featuring the English singer-accordion player Suzi Dian. Texas singer-guitarist Rosie Flores opens.

Graham Tolbert Wednesday

Wednesday, March 20, Granada Theater, prekindle.com.

Singer Karly Hartzman, the North Carolina band bounces from country to grunge to shoegaze. Whatever Wednesday plays, it works, as the twangy new ear-worm “Elderberry Wine” makes clear. The Florida punk band Gouge Away opens.

Last Dinner Party, March 28, Bomb Factory, axs.com.

Their influences range from Queen to St. Vincent, but these five women from London carve out their own distinct art-rock sound. Irish rock band Florence Road opens the show.

AB+DM Samara Joy

Samara Joy, April 1, Winspear Opera House, attpac.org.

It’s encouraging to see young listeners flock to jazz-pop singer Laufey – maybe next they’ll leap to a more formidable pure-jazz vocalist like Samara Joy. As the 26-year-old New Yorker showed us this spring at the Majestic, her voice is a sound to behold.

Mt. Joy, April 24, Longhorn Ballroom Amphitheater, prekindle.com.

The Philly rockers are masters of all things dark, strange and folky. Another draw: It’s the first show of the year at the Longhorn’s new outdoor amphitheater, which had a soft opening in September. With a 6,500 capacity – mostly standing room – it’ll compete for shows with the Bomb Factory, Toyota Music Factory and Texas Trust CU Theatre.

Maren Morris, May 3, Majestic Theatre, axs.com.

The Arlington-raised singer has weathered a lot in the past two years – getting divorced, coming out as bisexual, and leaving the country music industry, to name a few. Her latest album, Dreamsicle, is among her poppiest – and most acclaimed.

Sting, May 10, Toyota Music Factory, ticketmaster.com.

Don’t expect another Police reunion tour: Sting’s former bandmates are now suing him for back royalties. But do expect plenty of Police hits at this show, which lands weeks before the singer heads to New York to revive his nautical musical The Last Ship.

Arts Access is an arts journalism collaboration powered by The Dallas Morning News and KERA.

This community-funded journalism initiative is funded by the Better Together Fund, Carol & Don Glendenning, City of Dallas OAC, Communities Foundation of Texas, The University of Texas at Dallas, The Dallas Foundation, Eugene McDermott Foundation, James & Gayle Halperin Foundation, Jennifer & Peter Altabef and The Meadows Foundation. The News and KERA retain full editorial control of Arts Access’ journalism.