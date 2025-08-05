© 2025 KERA News
Funding cuts reduce Dallas County vaccination clinics as COVID variant spreads

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published August 5, 2025 at 2:45 PM CDT
Dr. Cutrell says some people may not see the need for the COVID-19 vaccine or the risk the same way they did early on in the pandemic. Others may still worry about side effects related to the vaccines.
Shutterstock
/
Shutterstock
Dallas County saw the number of new COVID cases nearly double from June to July. Children accounted for a small percentage, but officials warn that could change once school starts back up.

Dallas County has seen a substantial increase in COVID cases as infections are spiking nationally.

Nimbus, the latest COVID-19 variant, spreads easily, but doesn’t make people as sick, officials say.

The threat level is high across the country but is at "medium" locally, Dallas County health director Dr. Phillip Huang said Tuesday.

"Given the variants that are circulating around, it's always a good idea to be cautious and do preventive measures, as we've always said," Huang said during a commissioners court health update.

The number of infected Dallas County residents nearly doubled from June to July with 238 confirmed illnesses, plus 89 probable cases.

While only 15 of those were children, officials caution that number could increase once school starts this month.

Vaccinations will be available at a back-to-school clinic from 9 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Aug. 9, at the Dallas County Health and Human Services office, 2377 North Stemmons Freeway.

"Please take advantage of these, especially with the back to schoolers," Huang said. "We've had to scale back on this because of the funding cuts."

Appointments can be made, but walk-ins will also be accepted beginning at 2 p.m.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

