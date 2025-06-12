Dallas County reports first measles case of 2025

Dallas County is reporting its first measles case for 2025.

Dallas County Health and Human Services officials said Thursday the case involves a woman in her mid-twenties who was fully vaccinated and was contagious between May 30 through June 7. She has received treatment.

“We are actively investigating this case and working to identify any individuals who may have been exposed,” Health Director Dr. Philip Huang said in a news release.

The county said people who were at the following places and specific times may have been exposed to the woman:

-Lemma Coffee Plano, located at 1023 E 15th St on May 31 between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

-First Baptist Plano, located at 3665 W President George Bush Hwy, on June 1, between 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The health department did not provide details of where the woman may have contracted measles or if the case is related to the outbreak that originated in West Texas and has sickened at least 744 people.

Huang said the best way to protect yourself from measles is to receive the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, and rash.

Priscilla Rice is KERA’s communities reporter. Got a tip? Email her at price@kera.org .