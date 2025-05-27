Collin County reports third measles case

Collin County has had its third confirmed measles case.

The infected person visited four locations in McKinney while contagious from May 19 to May 22 according to a press release from Collin County Health Care Services.

Collin County has had two other confirmed measles cases, including an unidentified middle school student in Lucas. The county's first confirmed measles case was in Plano last month.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported a measles outbreak concentrated in West Texas, with 729 confirmed cases since January. Two children who were unvaccinated died from measles in the outbreak region according to Texas DSHS.

Measles is highly contagious and can result in serious complications such as can cause serious complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and hearing loss.

The most effective way to prevent measles infection is two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine according to DSHS.

The locations and dates for exposure in McKinney include the following:

24 Hour Fitness, 1601 North Hardin Boulevard, McKinney, Texas 75071



May 19 between 4:30 PM – 9:00 PM

May 21 between 3:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Moviehouse & Eatery, 8450 State Highway 121, McKinney, Texas 75070



May 19 between 6:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Cubana Grille, 4051 South Custer Road Suite 1160, McKinney, Texas 75070



May 20 between 3:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Market Street, 6100 Eldorado Parkway, McKinney, Texas 75070



May 22 between 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

