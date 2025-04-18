Measles exposure in Plano: contagious person visited three shopping malls

A person infected with measles visited three shopping centers in Plano while contagious, according to a release from the Collin County Health Care Services.

The person visited the Walmart at 6001 N. Central Expressway in Plano on April 10, 11 and 12 according to the release. They were at Walmart on April 11 at 9:00 p.m. and on April 12 at 1:00 a.m. It's unknown when they visited the Walmart on April 10.

The release also said the infected person was at the Ross Dress for Less location at 3300 N. Central Expressway in Plano on April 11 between 5-10:00 p.m. They also went to the Dollar Tree on 2404 K. Avenue in Plano at an unknown time in the evening on April 11.

Collin County Health Care Services said it's working with the Texas Department of State Health Services, which recently reported an outbreak of measles concentrated in West Texas.

Measles is highly contagious and can result in serious complications such as can cause serious complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and hearing loss.

Texas has had 597 confirmed measles cases since January, 62% of which led to hospitalizations according to the Department of State Health Services. Two unvaccinated school-aged children who lived in the outbreak area have died.

