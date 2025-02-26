Measles case confirmed in Rockwall County

Rockwall County on Wednesday reported a confirmed case of measles in an adult resident, the first in North Texas.

County Health Authority Dr. Dirk Perritt said in a message on social media the Department of State Health Services reported the case to the county on Tuesday. Everyone who had direct contact with the infected person has been notified.

Perritt said the case is not believed to be connected to the outbreak in West Texas that has sickened more than 120 people, many of them unvaccinated.

"However, our team is closely monitoring the situation to swiftly identify and address any new cases," Perritt said.

The news comes hours after the DSHS confirmed the first measles death in an unvaccinated school-age child Wednesday morning.

The outbreak is the largest in Texas in 30 years.

Perritt said residents — especially those who are unvaccinated, pregnant, too young to receive a vaccine or are immunocompromised— "should be particularly vigilant." He urged people to stay up-to-date with the MMR vaccine and stay home if they feel ill.

Symptoms of measles include:



high fever

cough, along with runny nose and sneezing

red, irritated eyes

small white spots on the inside of mouth

rash

Measles is "highly contagious," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and spreads easily through coughs and sneezes.

Got a tip? Email Kailey Broussard at kbroussard@kera.org .