Child reported positive for measles in Collin County

Collin County had its second confirmed measles case this month at a middle school in Lucas.

The unidentified Willow Springs Middle School student is the first child in the area reported with the illness.

Collin County Health Care Services told KERA via email it can't release the name of the middle school student who contracted measles because of patient confidentiality laws.

The county said the Lucas measles case isn't related to the county's first confirmed measles case in Plano. The Plano measles patient visited three shopping centers while contagious earlier this month.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has reported a measles outbreak concentrated in West Texas. There are more than 600 cases of measles in Texas.

A Collin County official says it's unknown if the measles case in Lucas is related to that outbreak.

Measles is highly contagious and can result in serious complications such as can cause serious complications such as pneumonia, encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and hearing loss.

Two unvaccinated school-aged children who lived in the outbreak area have died.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

Caroline Love is a Report For America corps member for KERA News.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

