Irving gets more out of DART than it pays in — but the mayor says he’s not seeing the results

Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer is one of five mayors who feel that the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system is allocating less money to its member cities than what they contribute.

Stopfer, along with the mayors of Carrolton, Farmers Branch, Plano, and the town of Highland Park, signed off on a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott in support of Senate Bill 2118 and House Bill 3187 — two bills that would have changed how DART is funded.

The mayors called the legislation “a strong foundation for needed change” in the letter sent late June.

The member cities, which contribute a one-cent local sales tax, said in the letter funds sent to DART disproportionally benefit Dallas, which reportedly contributed $407.8 million in FY 23 and was allocated $690.5 million.

“I'm not being treated the same when it comes to how the money is spent, I'm not being treated the same on the service I get,” Stopfer told KERA. “And so what alternative do I have? I owe the people of Irving the ability to get around.”

But unlike the other four municipalities looking to cut the agency’s funding, Irving does get a higher allocation from DART than what it contributes.

That’s according to a report from the consulting firm EY, formerly known as Ernst and Young, which shows how DART spent its money in each of its 13 member cities in fiscal year 2023. While the report showed that four of the municipalities that signed the letter contributed more than what they got back from DART, it showed that Irving contributed $102.2 million while DART allocated $123.5 million to the city.

DART service is essential to Irving residents like Katelyn Doden, who relies on DART for transportation to and from work. The early morning bus she takes also stops at the train station, which goes to the airport. Katelyn said she’s noticed airport workers rely on DART to commute, too.

“It would make it a lot harder for people to get to their jobs,” Katelyn said. “People in Irving use DART a whole lot. They rely on it.”

Conflicting views

HB 3187 has been referred to as legislation that would kill DART.

DART Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Jeamy Molina said it was “disappointing” that some of its member cities continue to push for legislation that would destroy the agency.

"What we have heard, particularly, is that a lot of our cities want more service,” Molina said. “That's very hard to do when you push forward a bill that would take away so much of the ability for DART to be able to provide its service as it currently stands.”

DART’s board of directors approved a resolution in March that demonstrated its commitment to working with local cities on how to move forward with the General Mobility Program, or GMP. It reallocates 5% of DART's annual sales tax revenue to seven cities: Addison, Carrollton, Farmers Branch, University Park, Plano, Richardson, and the town of Highland Park. It does not apply to Irving.

The resolution was approved by the majority of the board with directors Doug Hrbacek, Anthony Ricciardelli, and M. Nathan Barbera voting against. Hrbacek represents Carrolton and Irving, Ricciardelli represents Plano, and Barbera represents Farmers Branch and Plano. Stopfer, who is also a board member, was absent during the March meeting.

In response to the letter sent to Abbott, DART sent its own message to the seven cities last month that gave a deadline of Aug. 31 to adopt a city council resolution requesting GMP funds, while committing to ceasing support of legislation that would reduce or divert DART funding.

Though less than the 25% cut proposed during the recent regular legislative session, the 5% reduction would still severely impact DART's most vulnerable riders, Board of Directors Chairman Gary Slagel said in his letter.

But after the mayors of some of those cities asked for a revival of that legislation, Slagel wrote it would not be “appropriate” to move forward with the GMP.

“Due to these conflicting actions, we ask you to clarify your position on receiving the GMP by committing not to pursue any further legislation against DART,” he wrote.

Although the EY study showed Irving getting more than what it contributed to DART and is not eligible for GMP funds, Stopfer remains critical of the agency’s spending — and the results he sees in his city.

Moving forward

The EY report, referenced in the June letter, looked at revenue and sales tax allocation for a point in time in 2023 and did not include the more than 40 years of investment DART has put into each of its cities, Molina said.

She said DART provided data to EY but had no input into how the allocation method was used.

"That report was missing a lot of information that helps kind of push this narrative that is being said right now,” Molina said.

DART’s board of directors is looking into producing another report, this time working with its staff to improve understanding of how allocation works.

Stopfer also doesn’t trust the EY study, but for different reasons.

He said it didn’t factor in land Irving paid for, such as land used for the Orange Line, or whether the services were being used.

“We don't have a complete understanding of what it really costs for us to have the services we have, for the people that we are servicing,” Stopfer said.

For Rachel Doden, Katelyn’s mom, DART services are the only way she gets around.

Doden does not drive, so she said she relies heavily on DART buses and the train to get to doctor’s appointments and recreational activities like visiting museums.

She told KERA she’s noticed less inner-city travel and added that bus routes within Irving require multiple transfers.

“I can see, logically, them reducing the number of buses and maybe more streamlining it,” Doden said.

There’s also the option of on-demand services, like DART’s GoLink, or Via, Arlington’s on-demand ride service.

That’s the kind of solution Stopfer hopes to explore for his city. Irving budgeted $108.7 million in sales tax revenue to be sent to DART for the 2025 fiscal year. Meanwhile, the city of Arlington budgeted around $5.3 million for Via for the year.

“I’m spending $110 [million] and I can’t get my people moved,” Stopfer said. “And I can’t get them moved in my urban center, and I can't get them moved in my southern sector, which I have the most vulnerable people. So when I can get that done for that price, I want some of my money back.”

