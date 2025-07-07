DART seeks public input on proposed service changes

Changes could be coming to Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s services as the agency tries to cut down its budget.

DART will hold a public hearing Tuesday to discuss potentially reducing frequency on some rail lines, discontinuing some bus routes and raising fares for paratransit. It comes as the agency prepares to launch a a General Mobility Program, which returns 5% of its local funding to eligible member cities.

During a virtual meeting last week ahead of Tuesday’s hearing, DART community relations representative Dawn Dorman told attendees changes will be necessary to accommodate the program as well as new service requests from member cities.

“Through engagement with our cities on their strategic mobility initiatives, we have received requests for new services that are not currently funded,” Dorman said.

As part of the 5% reduction, DART would eliminate nine bus routes in Dallas, Plano, Addison and Irving, as well as some on-demand GoLink zones, and reduce frequency on most other bus routes.

It’s also considering reducing frequency for light rail service during peak hours. Commuter rail, which includes the Trinity Railway Express and the forthcoming Silver Line, would have 60 minute frequency at all times.

Additionally, the agency is proposing to raise fares for paratransit riders from $3.50 to $6. Service would also be limited to within ¾ of a mile of a fixed route. The changes would take effect sometime in January 2026.

Several DART riders and advocates spoke against the proposed changes during the virtual meeting, particularly the potential changes to paratransit.

“I just think that we have to be mindful of the fare increase for our most vulnerable population,” said Richard Fleming, mayor pro tem for the city of Carrollton. “I'm really concerned with that rate hike. I would like to see us be a little bit more friendlier with that increase in fare for our paratransit.”

Al Rodriguez, president of the Dallas chapter of National Federation of the Blind of Texas, told DART officials to consider that paratransit riders often don’t have a stable income.

“Not everybody works and a lot of these clients, you know, do rely on Social Security disability or Social Security income,” Rodriguez said. “You guys are taking a step backwards instead of forward with all the growth in the Dallas area.”

The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. The DART board will vote on the changes in August.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org .