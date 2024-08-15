DART board tackles funding ‘conundrum’ as riders protest service cuts

Leaders at Dallas Area Rapid Transit voted Wednesday to compromise on a new draft budget that reduces spending in some areas.

The vote came after discussions over potential cuts including bus routes, light rail expansion and security resources. Most committee members were opposed to cutting services, but some saw the benefit of reducing the agency’s operating budget at a time when several DART member cities want to reduce their contributions.

“We have to acknowledge that six of our member cities have, not just discussed, they have voted and by a majority and in some cases a very large majority issued proclamations,” said DART board vice chair Rodney Schlosser. “The community is hearing that, the press is hearing that and the legislature is certainly hearing it. This is our way of saying, we heard you.”

The committee ultimately advanced a draft budget that compromised a staff-proposed budget with one that capped the agency’s operating growth by 3%. Most directors agreed not to reduce significant services, such as light rail and increased hours for armed security guards.

“I have never once seen a business plan that intentionally reduced the operation of a company unless ... they were dealing with a financial problem, which DART is not doing at the moment,” said Enrique MacGregor, who represents Dallas on the DART board.

Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer, who also sits on the board, said he was open to hear about what other service cuts could be made. Irving is one of the six member cities that has proposed cutting its funding contributions to the agency.

“I think it's going to be a challenge to make changes, because we have people that are using our service," he said, "but I do think that there are still things that we don't have included in this that we may need to be looking at, and there's things we can probably pull out."

During a Tuesday meeting, director Michele Wong-Krause, who also represents Dallas, said the board had found itself in a “conundrum.”

"There’s going to be a decrease in service at a time when we’re increasing fares," she said.

Others echoed her sentiments.

“I'm not in the business, nor am I here on the board to willingly reduce service, leave people stranded, leave people waiting on 60 minute headways, as we have before,” said board member Patrick Kennedy. “I think we're on the right track, and I don't think it's appropriate now to go backwards.”

Pablo Arauz Peña / KERA A woman gets ready to board a DART bus in downtown Dallas.

Opposition from riders was clear during the general board meeting later Tuesday evening. Several members of the Dallas Area Transit Alliance (DATA), a new group that aims to prevent any cuts to the agency’s services, spoke against the cuts.

“I feel like we've made significant progress over the past couple years on our trains," said Warren Peña, a member of DATA. "We have so much more cleaning going on. We have so much more security.

“If we have the 3% revenue cap go into play… it would be a big step back for the city.”

Chandu Garapaty, the president of Comets for Better Transit at the University of Texas at Dallas, said students rely on DART’s services.

“In order to retain this educated youth, we need to invest in their transit, and that's better transit, and that's public transit, so we oppose any funding cuts or caps,” Garapaty said.

The board will now send the draft budget to member cities for input before taking a formal vote next month.

Pablo Arauz Peña is KERA’s growth and infrastructure reporter. Got a tip? Email Pablo at parauzpena@kera.org . You can follow him on X @pabloaarauz .