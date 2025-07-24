© 2025 KERA News
Dallas County inmate died after taking fentanyl another woman allegedly smuggled in her vagina

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published July 24, 2025 at 7:54 PM CDT
A brown bricked building.
Camilo Diaz Jr. / KERA
/
KERA
A 21-year-old woman apparently has died of a drug overdose in the Dallas County Jail after another inmate allegedly smuggled fentanyl into the facility.

One woman is dead and another is facing criminal charges after a fentanyl-related death on July 13 in the Dallas County jail.

Quinetta Brinkley, 21, was found unresponsive in her jail cell bunk and was pronounced dead one hour later at Parkland Hospital.

Jail staff found her during their security walk-through after other inmates reported that she and one other inmate were not moving, according to a Dallas County Sheriff's Office statement.

Two more female inmates were found to have the same symptoms and were also taken to the hospital, according to a police arrest affidavit.

One of the four women had smuggled fentanyl into the jail in her vagina.

Daisy Zuniga, 26, is charged with murder in connection to Quinetta Brinkley's fentanyl-related death on July 13, 2025 in Lew Sterrett, the Dallas County jail.
Dallas County Sheriff's Office
/

Dallas County Sheriff's Office
Daisy Zuniga, 26, was charged with murder after Quinetta Brinkley's fentanyl-related death on July 13 in the Dallas County Jail.

Daisy Zuniga, 26, has been charged with murder and was being held in the jail Thursday on a $500,000 bond. She'd originally been brought to the jail on a trespassing charge and drug possession charge.

All four inmates suspected of having fentanyl overdoses allegedly had taken it, according to documents.

The other inmates' conditions were not made public.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org.

Marina Trahan Martinez
Marina Trahan Martinez is KERA's Dallas County government accountability reporter.


