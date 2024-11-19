Deaths involving fentanyl in Dallas County trending downwards

Dallas County Health and Human Services data shows an encouraging decline related to an opioid epidemic.

So far this year, local deaths involving fentanyl use are trending down.

In 2023, the county recorded 282 deaths where fentanyl was detected.

That number has shrunk to almost half as of Nov. 12.

Dallas County Health and Human Services / Dallas County Health and Human Services Dallas County drug overdose and alcohol poisoning deaths from 2016 through Nov. 12, 2024.

The medical examiner and health department noticed the trend first in 2019.

That year there were 25 suspected fentanyl-related deaths.

It hasn't yet crossed a threshold from epidemic crisis to less concerning numbers, Dallas County Health Director Philip Huang said.

"It's not at all something that, 'Oh yeah, now we've got this solved. We don't need to think about it.' No it's, it's still out there," he said.

Fentanyl has been involved in 42% of the county's 363 drug overdose and alcohol poisoning deaths since the year began.

"It's definitely still a concern, but it's definitely trending in the right direction as opposed to continuing to increase as it has been," Huang said.

Prevention efforts are a big reason fentanyl-related deaths are down, Dallas County officials say.

Those efforts include an overdose prevention hotline and a resource website.

Huang said collaboration helps, like with opioid response teams.

"A paramedic, a peer support specialist help identify areas where there have been overdoses and work with other people to get them to treatment, and some of the other persons in those areas to try to prevent future overdoses...educate," Huang said. "We also have peer navigators in some of the emergency departments to help provide education and support for persons that have overdosed."

He said the county plans to solicit bids to put Narcan vending machines in areas that have had recorded more fentanyl-related deaths, like homeless shelters and transit centers.

Narcan, a brand name for naloxone, is a nasal spray that reverses opioid overdose effects.

The new treatment and harm reduction hotline for the public and health care providers is a joint county effort with the North Texas Poison Center and Parkland Health.

Guidance about opioid addiction medication-assisted therapy and treatment referrals is available in English and Spanish from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The number is 214-590-4000.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.