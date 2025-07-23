Dallas has 133 ordinances in violation of 'Death Star' law, Texas Public Policy Foundation says

The Texas Public Policy Foundation says it will sue the city of Dallas if it does not repeal or amend 133 ordinances the group says are in violation of the so-called "Death Star" law, which limits the power of cities to enforce its own rules.

House Bill 2127, passed and signed into law in 2023, is a Republican-backed law designed to prevent local governments from enacting local ordinances that go further than what state law allows.

The Third Court of Appeals cleared the way for that law to go into effect earlier this month after a joint lawsuit from the cities of El Paso, Houston, and San Antonio sought to block it.

Matthew Chiarizio and Nathan Seltzer, attorneys with TPPF, represent three Dallas citizens challenging the 133 ordinances. The list was drawn from a memorandum sent by the city of Dallas to Rep. Rafael Anchia in March 2023 noting which ordinances would be affected should the bill become law.

KERA reached out to the city of Dallas and will update this story with any comment.

If the city does not repeal or amend the ordinances, the three residents will bring legal action against the city, Chiarizio and Seltzer said in a letter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Got a tip? Email Megan Cardona at mcardona@kera.org .