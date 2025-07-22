$3.8 million awarded to Dallas College for in-demand jobs training

Dallas College was awarded three grants totaling $3.8 million for customized training in high-demand jobs like plumbing, engineering and manufacturing.

The year-long Skills Development Fund grants from the Texas Workforce Commission will train 1,900 new and current workers in the Dallas area. More than $2.8 million will go toward employees at HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies; the other two grants are for engineering and manufacturing workers at Lockheed Martin, and workers at multiple manufacturing companies.

“Investing in our workforce ensures that Texas employers have the talent they need to compete in the global arena,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release.

Dallas College Chancellor Justin Lonon said the college is providing more than 80,000 hours of customized training in fields such as construction, manufacturing, aerospace and engineering.

“These are not only critical sectors for our economy but also powerful pathways to stable, well-paying careers that support long-term success for individuals and their families,” Lonon said in a statement.

Olla Mokhtar is KERA’s news intern. Got a tip? Email Olla at omokhtar@kera.org .