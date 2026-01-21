Early voting locations set for Dallas County primary elections

Dallas County commissioners approved the list of early voting centers for the upcoming primary election, but Election Day locations have not yet been released.

Local Republican and Democratic parties choose and pay for Election Day vote centers.

And those parties' Election Day precinct-specific list is not yet ready, says Elections Administrator Paul Adams.

"We do have that information," he said. "I just want make sure before anything goes out that we have double and triple and quadruple check."

For early voting, the county sets the locations.

Commissioners approved 71 recommended sites and added three more: South Oak Cliff High School, For Oak Cliff community center and the Esperanza Center at Dobie.

Early voters can vote at any of those 74 county-wide locations beginning Feb. 17, which would be a smart move, said Elaine Campbell, the League of Women Voters voter services vice president.

"People are continuously very confused...Now, we're trying to get as many people as possible to do early voting."

She said once the Election Day vote center lists are ready, the League of Women Voters plans to support an outreach campaign to inform voters of the changes to joint elections.

Adams said a more than $1 million voter education campaign will begin after Feb. 1.

The Dallas County Republican Party chose to hold separate primary elections instead of joint elections, which the county has held for the last 12 years.

Dallas County residents voting in the Republican or Democratic primary must now vote at their own designated polling location on primary Election Day in March.

Early voting ends Feb. 27 and Primary Election Day is March 3.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

