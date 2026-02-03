Dallas County voters still don't know where to go on Election Day

With four weeks until primary Election Day, Dallas County's election administrator is concerned that polling locations are not yet finalized.

Paul Adams said during commissioners court Feb. 3 that separate Republican and Democratic elections has stressed planning.

"This is a severe strain on the office, he said. "Because as we look at making changes, we're at a point where — we're 28 days from this election — to make sure that the public can be made aware and then internally we can order enough supplies and make sure everything is properly delivered."

The elections department found that some locations on the county Republican Party's list are unavailable

Adams expects some Democratic Party locations could be, too.

That has delayed informing voters where to go on Election Day.

"We're doing as much as we can proactively, but we have reached the point where their proactive needs to stop," Adams said. "We need to be at a point to where we are actually implementing.

Adams said he is hopeful there are no further changes with either of the parties, "unless there is some kind of major issue that we deal on a one by one basis."

"But there cannot be further major changes to polling places on either side going forward," he said.

Dallas County is responsible for executing early voting operations for each party, who contract with the county for $650,000 each.

Commissioners approved $1 million for mail and digital voter education after the Republican Party chose to hold separate primary elections.

The county had held joint elections for both parties for more than 10 years.

Commissioner Elba Garcia said county leaders are now tasked with addressing a problem they didn't create.

"That's the hardest part on us," Garcia said. "That it's on us to educate — and thank you to the League of Women Voters and all the march to the polls — because it's going to be on this court where we have to educate and that's part of the frustration."

"Do not wait till election day and do not wait until the last minute," she said.

Officials encourage early voting at any countywide location to avoid confusion.

Commissioner John Wiley Price said those are more convenient opportunities to cast a vote before Election Day March 3.

"I am having difficulty with the logic," Price said. "You've got two weeks with a Saturday and a Sunday to vote — two weeks. And then you've got one day. If you want to run around, I'm sorry, I can't help you. You've got two weeks."

When the Dallas County Republican Party chose separate elections, it forced people voting in the Republican or Democratic primary to vote at their own designated polling location on primary Election Day in March.

Early voting can still be done at any location.

People who choose to vote on March 3 can only do so at their one designated polling center.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org. You can follow Marina at @HisGirlHildy.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.