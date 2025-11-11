More low-income Texas schools are rating high in education nonprofit’s rankings

The nonprofit Children at Risk’s annual ranking of Texas public schools shows improvement over past years, as more schools in predominantly low-income communities earned the organization’s top-rated Gold Ribbon.

The organization’s 2025 assessment awarded more As and Bs, despite funding challenges at the state level.

“When we looked at student achievement performance and student growth, we saw increases all across the board,” said Children at Risk CEO Bob Sanborn. “Our kids are doing better, our schools are doing better.”

This is the 20th year Children at Risk has released rankings, based on student performance, growth and college readiness. The nonprofit said in North Texas, Dallas ISD continues to standout, and remains “among the state’s most stable and improving urban school systems.”

Among the Gold Ribbon schools in North Texas, more than 80% are Dallas ISD campuses.

Gold Ribbon High schools include the Judge Barefoot Sanders Law Magnet, the Marvin E. Robinson School of Business and Management, and the School of Health Professionals.

Other North Texas districts scoring Gold Ribbons include Arlington, Fort Worth, Mesquite and the charter operation IDEA Public Schools.

The report also said emerging, quality districts include Wylie ISD, Coppell ISD, Boles ISD, and Joshua ISD.

Sanborn said while there’s room for improvement, he’s happy with the rankings.

“We’ll see this spin that we have horrible schools in the state of Texas,” he said. “Well, yes, in some cases we could have better schools, but the fact that our schools are getting better and better I think is extraordinary.”

The non-profit also recognized top rated campuses independent of its own Gold Ribbon honors.

Top high schools in North Texas include Dallas ISD’s Talented and Gifted High School, charter schools Westlake Academy and Uplift’s North Hills Prep High School. Also earning top ranks by Children at Risk were schools in Frisco ISD, Plano ISD, Coppell ISD, Carroll ISD and Allen ISD.

