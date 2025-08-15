School letter grades are out. See how North Texas districts did

Two years’ worth of school accountability grades were released Friday.

Ratings from 2025 are out along with 2024 scores, which had been held up in court after a coalition of districts sued to block their release.

“Today marks a return to clarity and accountability,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Moranth said in a statement.

The scores, based largely on STAAR tests, reflect student performance, graduation rates, college and career readiness and how schools are closing performance gaps.

A Texas Education Agency analysis of scores found almost a quarter of districts improved their letter grade between 2024 and 2025. Many North Texas districts were rated A, and several increased a letter grade from 2024.

The Commit Partnership, an education policy nonprofit, said the release gives a look at several consecutive years’ worth of scores since the Texas Legislature created the rating system in 2017. Scoring was halted during the pandemic and the method was updated in 2023.

“Our educators deserve tremendous recognition for increasing the number of top-rated campuses and districts across Texas,” said Commit Partnership CEO Todd Williams.

Check below to see how your district rated, and find all district and campus scores here.

Allen ISD

2024: B

2025: A

Argyle ISD

2024: A

2025: A



Arlington ISD

2024: C

2025: C



Carroll ISD

2024: A

2025: A

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD

2024: C

2025: B

The district said 75% of its campuses received an A or B rating in 2025, up from the year before. All four traditional high schools went from a C to a B, and at least two elementary schools improved from a D to a B.

Cedar Hill ISD

2024: C

2025: C same

Coppell ISD

2024: A

2025: A

The district said in a statement it’s proud to earn an A letter grade, but said it recognizes TEA’s grades, based largely on STAAR tests, “represent just one measure of success.”

Dallas ISD

2024: C

2025: B

The district said out of its 228 schools, more than 70% earned an A or a B, and the number of F-rated schools dropped from 24 in 2023 to two.

“While there is still work to be done, these results are a clear sign that we are moving in the right direction, and we will not stop until every school is achieving at a high level,” Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said in a statement.

Denton ISD

2024: C

2025: B

DeSoto ISD

2024: D

2025: C

The district said its rating reflects “steady, districtwide improvement.”

“We recognize the urgency of closing achievement gaps and accelerating student growth,” said Superintendent Usamah Rodgers.

Duncanville ISD

2024: C

2025: C

Fort Worth ISD

2024: C

2025: C

Frisco ISD

2024: A

2025: A

A same

Garland ISD

2024: B

2025: B

Granbury ISD

2024: C

2025: B

Grand Prairie ISD

2024: C

2025: C

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

2024: B

2025: B

Highland Park ISD

2024: A

2025: A

Irving ISD

2024: C

2025: C

Keller ISD

2024: B

2025: B

Lewisville ISD

2024: B

2025: B

Mansfield ISD

2024: B

2025: B

McKinney ISD

2024: B

2025: B

Mesquite ISD

2024: C

2025: B

The district in a statement celebrated its letter-grade improvement and said 40% of its 50 schools eligible for TEA ratings also improved by at least one letter grade.

“Although we pause and celebrate the gains in achievement from the 2025 accountability results, we know our work continues as we strive for excellence for ALL of our students,” said Superintendent Dr. Ángel Rivera.

Northwest ISD

2024: B

2025: B

Plano ISD

2024: B

2025: B

Richardson ISD

2024: C

2025: C

Rockwall ISD

2024:B

2025: B

Sunnyvale ISD

2024: A

2025: A

Terrell ISD

2024: D

2025: C

Wylie ISD

2024: A

2025: A

Bill Zeeble is KERA’s education reporter. Got a tip? Email Bill at bzeeble@kera.org . You can follow him on X @bzeeble .