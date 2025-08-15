Fort Worth ISD gains in ratings, some campuses still failing ahead of possible takeover

Fort Worth ISD’s grades on how well its educating students show what leaders have stressed in recent weeks — the district is improving.

Systemic changes introduced in the past year are producing improvements evident in academic accountability ratings released Aug. 15 that showed the district maintained a C grade overall, Superintendent Karen Molinar said.

Now she’s eager for Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath to visit Fort Worth schools as he considers a potential takeover that would include replacing FWISD’s elected trustees.

“I hope that he sees the direction we’re going in,” Molinar said.

However, challenges remain as three middle schools received their fourth consecutive F, just one year shy of retriggering the Texas law that would require state intervention.

As those campuses teeter on the precipice, FWISD is rolling out new initiatives to turn around the campuses that include new management and an extended school year, Molinar said. The superintendent plans to present other changes in late September.

Still, the district’s overall progress is encouraging for the first-year superintendent.

Fort Worth ISD maintained a C in 2024 and 2025, which was up from the D it received just two years ago. Other highlights include:

Seven additional A schools.

The number of F schools dropped by 20.

63 schools improved or kept their A.

Across the state, 1 in 3 schools improved their letter grade, according to Texas Education Agency data. Most campuses maintained their previous ratings, and 15% declined.

The ratings are largely based on how well students do on STAAR, or State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness.

The commissioner called the ratings’ release a return to transparency after lawsuits from school districts paused accountability in recent years.

“Today marks a return to clarity and accountability,” Morath said in a statement. “With the release of the 2025 A-F Ratings, we are reinforcing our commitment to transparency and to providing accurate, readily available information that helps every family understand how their school is doing.”

FWISD’s academic progress could be life-changing for students, especially for the 10,000 students who no longer attend an F school, Molinar said.

“Their chances now for what their future looks like just changes every day and every year,” she said.

No additional schools crossed the five-year failing threshold for the education commissioner to consider additional intervention beyond a persistently failing, now-closed school that triggered the consideration, Molinar said.

Morath’s takeover decision is expected this fall. Removing the elected trustees and installing an appointed board could have sweeping effects across the city, officials have said.

Molinar isn’t waiting for Morath. It’s full steam ahead, she said.

“We are putting things in place that systemically can assist our current students and our future students,” she said.

Turning around failing campuses to avoid intervention

Three campuses received their fourth consecutive F:

William James Middle School

Leadership Academy at Leonard Middle School

Morningside Middle School

Eight schools entered their third year of failure:

J. Martin Jacquet Middle School

Wedgwood Middle School

Eastern Hills Elementary

W.M. Green Elementary

Western Hills Elementary

Edward J. Briscoe Elementary

Western Hills Primary

Clifford Davis Elementary

Turnaround measures will apply beyond a specific campus, Molinar said. Elementaries that feed into an underperforming middle school will see changes, too.

District leaders expected some of the lackluster academic performance.

Fort Worth ISD leaders moved management of Leonard Middle School over to Texas Wesleyan University in the spring when it was clear the campus neared the trigger threshold. The district and Texas Wesleyan operate a partnership that pauses some accountability interventions for two years.

In August, trustees approved extended school calendars for 15 campuses that will see students remain in class for an additional month following Memorial Day.

What led to FWISD school ratings improvement?

Molinar attributed improvements at schools to the district centering students.

Educators monitor student progress closely and more frequently than in previous years, she said. Teachers maximize instruction time to not waste a minute in class, the superintendent said.

The deployment of administrators from the District Service Center to schools also helped. Molinar required administrators last year to work with a small group of students three to four times a week throughout the spring.

“Now this year we’re doubling down on small groups,” Molinar said.

Demonstration teachers will support colleagues by demonstrating best instructional practices.

Molinar also expects the district’s revamp of lessons, including new materials and guidelines, to further boost academics.

Putting students first remains Molinar’s mantra going forward, regardless of a potential takeover, she said.

She acknowledged bumps will occur as new lessons and instruction guidelines are rolled out, but students deserve the best, she said.

“Practice makes perfect,” Molinar said. “Practice gives you opportunities for improvement.”

This is a developing story that will be updated frequently.

