Jacob Sanchez | Fort Worth Report

Jacob Sanchez | Fort Worth ReportEnterprise Reporter
Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise reporter for the Fort Worth Report. His work has appeared in the Temple Daily Telegram, The Texas Tribune and the Texas Observer. He is a graduate of St. Edward’s University. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.
The Texas Education Agency developed new school library standards that give parents more of a role in which books their children can read, gives school boards final say over all new books and establishes a book review committee if a parent files a complaint.
Pastors in Fort Worth’s Black community gathered April 28 to express outrage and call for reforms in the wake of a video showing students laughing at the use of the n-word.
Brian Dixon, Wallace Bridges and Trischelle Strong are vying for the District 4 seat on the Fort Worth ISD school board.
Weatherford-based Imperial Construction donated $10,000 to pro-bond PAC in 2021.
Administrators view the bond as a way to modernize Arlington ISD’s oldest campuses and standardize their schools, but it is also a step forward toward giving students equitable access to learning opportunities they may not otherwise have.
Ahead of the start of early voting for the June 5 runoff, the Fort Worth Report and KERA will offer a virtual debate between mayoral runoff candidates Deborah Peoples and Mattie Parker.