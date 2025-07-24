Feds release $5.6M in after-school funds for 3 Fort Worth-area districts

Fort Worth ISD’s 70 after-school program locations will open in the new academic year following the release of federal money, district officials said.

The U.S. Department of Education on July 21 released $1.4 billion for after-school programs nationwide after freezing the funds for a review. More than $5 billion in other federal education funding remains undistributed.

Fort Worth ISD leaders were examining ways to maintain after-school initiatives if the district lost the $1.7 million in federal funds, Superintendent Karen Molinar said during a July 22 board meeting.

“We do want to celebrate that part of the funding,” Molinar said.

Molinar has made after-school programs a cornerstone of her strategy to turnaround the district’s poor academic performance.

The Fort Worth, Crowley and Castleberry districts received more than $5.6 million in combined after-school funding. Only districts and campuses with at least 40% of students from low-income families are eligible for the funds, according to the Texas Education Agency.

The Education Department released the money after 10 Republican senators sent a letter calling for the unfreezing of more than $6 billion targeted for schools. Federal officials delayed distributing the dollars as part of an ongoing review of education funding.

“We share your concern about taxpayer money going to fund radical left-wing programs. However, we do not believe that is happening with these funds,” the senators wrote.

More than $17 million for other needs remain delayed for Fort Worth-area districts.

Fort Worth ISD has 88 positions tied to the federal dollars, officials said. Leaders paused mental health, college counseling and mentoring programs.

“If we’re not going to have this funding any longer, then we need to start thinking differently,” Molinar told the school board.

Jacob Sanchez is education editor for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or @_jacob_sanchez.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.