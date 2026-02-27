2 Republicans seek nomination to face Democrat incumbent in Texas House District 92 race

Two Republican candidates for Texas House District 92 are vying in the March 3 primary for the party’s nomination to face the Democratic incumbent next fall.

State Rep. Salman Bhojani holds the seat and is running unopposed in the Democratic primary. The GOP ballot includes Joseph A. Robinson, who retired from American Airlines after 35 years and ran for Euless City Council in 2024, and JP Woodruff, founder of a Christian organization called Revival Remnant.

District 92 covers sections of Tarrant County including Hurst, Euless, Bedford, Grand Prairie, Arlington and Fort Worth. Texas House members are elected for two-year terms.

Voters can find out who represents them and who will be on their ballots at vote411.org. Check your registration status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

Joseph A. Robinson

Robinson has been a resident of Euless for a decade and sits on the Euless Police Training and Advisory Board as well as the city’s Historical Preservation Committee. Through these experiences, Robinson learned more about the city and how to be engaged as a volunteer, he said.

Robinson said he’s been involved with Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD as a mentor for high school students.

He ran for Euless City Council’s Place 5 in 2024 but ultimately lost in a runoff election against Annabel Jones Eads, who won by 16 votes.

Some of Robinson’s top legislative priorities are public education reform and safety, and to “stop illegal immigration.” He also emphasized lowering property taxes in Tarrant County.

“You have to find people who want to support communities and support everything that goes on. And that’s a daunting task because not everybody wants that,” Robinson said. “I put the work in my city.”

JP Woodruff

Woodruff did not respond to the Fort Worth Report’s two emails and phone call requesting an interview.

Born and raised in Arlington, Woodruff worked in the oil and gas industry and served as a senior vice president of Titan Oil and Gas, according to his campaign website. He founded Black Forest Energy LLC in 2002 and has provided consulting services for the industry since 2013.

Woodruff founded a Christian group called Remnant Revival “to preach the unfiltered gospel of love of Jesus Christ to the next generation,” according to the organization’s website.

Woodruff’s priorities include property tax relief or elimination, election security and managing how federal H-1B visas that allow business to hire foreign-born workers are used, according to his campaign website.

Salman Bhojani

Bhojani was elected to represent District 92 in 2022. He is one of the first Muslims and the first South Asian to be elected to the Legislature.

He serves as the vice chair on the Texas House’s Delivery of Government Efficiency Committee, also known as DOGE. He is also on committees that work on policy related to trade and the workforce as well as economic development for the state.

Some of the legislation he’s worked on focused on expanding telehealth when temporarily out of state, requiring social media platforms to promptly investigate and remove explicit deepfakes, and bills focused on protecting private property rights by combatting deed fraud.

Prior to being a legislator, Bhojani was a Euless City Council member from 2018 to 2021 and served as mayor pro tem. He also founded his own law firm, Bhojani Law PLLC.

Some of Bhojani’s top priorities are education, housing affordability and religious freedom, according to his candidate survey.

“My general goal as a state representative is to improve the quality of life of all Texans starting with my constituents,” Bhojani said to the Report.

What is the makeup of the Texas House?

The 150-member Texas House has 88 Republican seats and 62 Democratic seats.

In November, all seats are on the ballot.

Republicans have held control of the House since 2002. State representatives serve two-year terms and have no term limits.

What are the March 3 primaries?

Voters can cast ballots in either the Democratic primary or the Republican primary.

Candidates campaign against those within their own political camps to be their party’s nominee for the Nov. 3 general election.

Whoever wins over 50% of the vote in their party’s primary gets the nomination. If no candidate receives over half the votes, a runoff election will be triggered between the top two vote-getters. A runoff, if needed, will be May 26.

Early voting for the March primaries runs through Feb. 27. Election Day is March 3. Find more details here.

