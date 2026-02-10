Tarrant County Elections 2026

-
Zee Wilcox, who is running for Texas House, was removed from the GOP primary for using the wrong form when filing.
-
The proposed charter amendments are likely to go before voters during the May 2 election.
-
Tarrant County’s 2026 elections are poised to be “the most important of our lifetime,” local and state Republican officials said Sunday night after historically red Texas Senate District 9 flipped blue in a runoff election many saw as unwinnable for a Democrat.
-
Democrat Taylor Rehmet and Republican Leigh Wambsganss faced off Saturday for the senate seat in a special election that’s drawn national attention.
-
Democrat Taylor Rehmet reported about 1,860 donors since Nov. 4, while Republican Leigh Wambsganss reported 217.
-
Steve Cavender, a longtime resident and community leader, said fiscal responsibility was a core reason behind his campaign.
-
Democrat Taylor Rehmet and Republican Leigh Wambsganss face off Jan. 31 in a race political experts say may foreshadow November elections.
-
The mayor's seat and four council spots are up for grabs this year. Candidates have until Feb. 13 to file for a spot on the May 2 ballot.
-
The Fort Worth Democrat had filed to challenge GOP incumbent Tim O’Hare just before last week’s deadline to get on the 2026 ballot. His withdrawal gives Commissioner Alisa Simmons a clear path to the Democratic nomination.
-
The 2026 primary, held in March, includes county, state and national offices.
-
The Democrat is seeking county office after state lawmakers adopted a new congressional map that drew him out of his district.
-
The Democrat is seeking Commissioner Alisa Simmons’ seat as she campaigns for county judge.