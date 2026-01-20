River Legacy Foundation board president challenges Jim Ross for Arlington mayor seat

Well-known Arlington civic leader Steve Cavender, the River Legacy Foundation board president, will challenge incumbent Mayor Jim Ross, Cavender’s campaign confirmed Tuesday.

Cavender, a veteran of the Marine Corps and Army Reserves, is a longtime resident of Arlington and was key in Mayor Jeff Williams’ push to bring the National Medal of Honor Museum to the Entertainment District.

After being contacted by the Arlington Report, Cavender said in a news release he was urged to run “for the past couple years” by civic and community leaders and small business owners who are frustrated with budget shortfalls and rising property taxes.

He said that the shortfalls and property tax rates had risen under Ross’ tenure as the mayor.

“I’ve worked hard to grow a business in Arlington, so I understand what it takes to bring back high-paying jobs and economic growth. And as a homeowner, I know the financial pressure people feel when taxes and fees rise again and again,” Cavender said. “It’s time to return energy, focus, fiscal responsibility and stronger leadership to the mayor’s office.”

Two of Cavender’s early endorsements are former mayors: Williams and Richard Greene.

Williams said that Cavender’s record of business success and community leadership makes him the right candidate for the mayor's seat.

“For some time, many Arlington citizens and business owners have been asking for an honest, ethical mayor — someone with real business experience — who puts citizens first. Steve Cavender checks every box,” Williams said.

Cavender is slated to face Ross and Hunter Crow in the May 2 election.

Ross, also a former Marine, is a lawyer who was first elected in 2021, succeeding Williams who was term-limited. Running for a final third term, he has been under fire recently for a video of the mayor confronting a street preacher in 2018 in New Orleans, his advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community and for unpaid taxes to the IRS.

In an interview Tuesday with the Arlington Report, Ross said he had expected another candidate to come forward.

In response to Cavender’s claims about the budget shortfall and rising property tax rates, Ross said many of the issues were caused by the Tarrant County Appraisal District’s move to freeze property appraisals.

He pointed to Arlington’s rank in WalletHub’s best-run cities 2025 list as a sign that he and the city demonstrated “tremendous fiscal responsibility.” In the 2025 rankings, Arlington was the top North Texas city and second to Lubbock in the state.

On the recent controversies, Ross said he had seen personal attacks and expects more to continue during the campaign.

“What I’ll tell you is we’ve done a great job, and I’ll stand on my record,” Ross said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Chris Moss is a reporter for the Arlington Report. Contact him at chris.moss@arlingtonreport.org.

