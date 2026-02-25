Want to vote early in Texas but just changed counties? Here's how to cast a limited ballot

New county, no problem.

Eligible voters who just moved and are not yet registered to vote in their new county can cast what's known as a limited ballot.

With these ballots, voters are able to cast their vote in statewide races and district offices that cross over with their current and former county.

The ballots are only available during early voting and must be cast in person at the main early voting location or by mail. They are not available on election day.

To qualify for a limited ballot, voters need to present a valid ID, their former and current address, and complete an application at the polling place.

To find the nearest applicable polling site, visit your county's election page.

Early voting for the 2026 primary elections end Friday.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.