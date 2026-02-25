© 2026 KERA News
Want to vote early in Texas but just changed counties? Here's how to cast a limited ballot

KERA | By Alexsis Jones
Published February 25, 2026 at 1:11 PM CST
KERA
Limited ballots are available to voters who are not yet registered in their new county, but would still be eligible in their former county.

New county, no problem.

Eligible voters who just moved and are not yet registered to vote in their new county can cast what's known as a limited ballot.

With these ballots, voters are able to cast their vote in statewide races and district offices that cross over with their current and former county.

The ballots are only available during early voting and must be cast in person at the main early voting location or by mail. They are not available on election day.

To qualify for a limited ballot, voters need to present a valid ID, their former and current address, and complete an application at the polling place.

To find the nearest applicable polling site, visit your county's election page.

Early voting for the 2026 primary elections end Friday.

Alexsis Jones is a reporter and producer for KERA News. Got a tip? Email Alexsis at ajones@kera.org.

Alexsis Jones
Alexsis Jones is a member of KERA’s morning team, as its Morning Show Producer. Alexsis was previously the Local Content Manager and Co-Producer of the West Texas Dispatch at KACU in Abilene, TX. Alexsis graduated from ACU with a bachelor’s in AD/PR and minors in English and Marketing. In her free time Alexsis enjoys reading, photography, and watching video essays over obscure topics.
