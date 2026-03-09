With filing closed, two candidates seek Fort Worth City Council district 10 seat

Filing closed in the May 2 special election to replace Fort Worth City Council member Alan Blaylock, with no new candidates besides Chris Jamieson and Alicia Ortiz who applied for their places on the ballot a month ago.

Voters will decide who fills the remaining year of Blaylock’s two-year term, which expires in May 2027. Blaylock is departing to run for the Texas House. Filing closed March 3. Early voting for his District 10 City Council seat is April 20-28.

Jamieson, an entrepreneur, and Ortiz, a former seven-year district director for then-council member Cary Moon, are seeking public office for their first time.

District 10 comprises much of the Alliance corridor. Jamieson lives in Willow Ridge Estates off U.S. 287, and Ortiz lives in Heritage.

The candidates are campaigning on issues such as well-planned and managed growth, public safety and fiscal accountability.

Jamieson says his background as an entrepreneur will help at City Hall.

From 2015 to 2022, Ortiz was director in City Council District 4 — which included a swath of east Fort Worth up into the Alliance corridor before redistricting in 2022. She said that experience gives her a substantial edge in understanding the corridor’s needs.

