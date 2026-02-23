Frisco city council election recount confirms original winner

The recount for the Frisco City Council Place 1 special election is complete — and confirms the original results.

Mark Piland asked for a recount of the results last week after Ann Anderson won by 110 votes. The city confirmed Monday the audit found no discrepancies in the ballots.

KERA reached out to Piland for comment and will update this story with any response.

The city held the special election last month after the current member, John Keating, stepped down to run for mayor.

Piland, who retired as Frisco’s fire chief in 2023, first ran for the Place 1 seat in 2024 and lost to Keating. He also ran for mayor in 2023.

The Dallas Morning News obtained public records in 2023 that showed Piland was investigated for misconduct. Piland had staff alter a mayday report to make the department look better, according to an external investigation. The investigation found that Piland also ordered the report after a firefighter was injured in an apartment fire.

Anderson is scheduled to be sworn in at the March 3 city council meeting, something she said she looked forward to in a social media post.

“I am honored to serve Frisco and look forward to being sworn in at the March 3 City Council meeting,” Anderson said. “It is a privilege I do not take lightly, and I’m ready to get to work serving our residents and our city.”

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

