Frisco is conducting a recount for the city council place 1 race

Frisco is recounting ballots for the City Council Place 1 race.

Mark Piland, who lost the special election to fill the City Council Place 1 seat by 110 votes, has requested a recount according to a press release from the city. The city held the election last month after the current member, John Keating, stepped down to run for mayor.

KERA has reached out to Piland for comment and will update this story with any response.

Piland, who retired as Frisco’s fire chief in 2023, ran for the Place 1 seat in 2024 and lost to Keating. He also ran for mayor in 2023.

The Dallas Morning News obtained public records in 2023 that showed Piland was investigated for misconduct. The story alleges that Piland had staff alter a mayday report to make the department look better, according to an external investigation. Piland had ordered the report after a firefighter was injured in an apartment fire.

Ann Anderson, a member of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce executive board, is the chair of Frisco’s Art and Culture Advisory Board. Anderson said in a post on Facebook that she won't be sworn into office at Tuesday's city council meeting.

"To my supporters, thank you for your continued encouragement and support as this process moves forward," she said.

The City Council Place 1 member will be sworn in at the March 3 meeting according to the city's press release.

Frisco is working with the Collin and Denton County elections administrations and has seven days to conduct the recount according to the press release. Kaleb Breaux, the Collin County elections administrator, told KERA via email the recount committee will include Frisco residents from both Collin County and Denton County.

Got a tip? Email Caroline Love at clove@kera.org.

KERA News is made possible through the generosity of our members. If you find this reporting valuable, consider making a tax-deductible gift today. Thank you.

