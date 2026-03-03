© 2026 KERA News
Confusion over where to vote in Dallas County prompts judge to keep polls open

KERA | By Marina Trahan Martinez
Published March 3, 2026 at 6:10 PM CST
Signs direct voters to different areas to vote during the primary election Tuesday, March 3, 2026, in Dallas.
Yfat Yossifor
/
KERA
Signs direct voters to different areas to vote during Tuesday's primary election in Dallas.

Dallas County Judge Staci Williams has signed an order to keep polls open until 9 p.m. today — two hours longer than the 7 p.m. closing time.

That's after hundreds of Dallas County voters arrived at polling locations where they thought they could vote on primary election day, March 3.

County election department "navigators" informed between 50 and 100 percent of hopeful voters that they could not cast ballots because they were at the wrong location.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett earlier Tuesday released statement suggesting polling hours stay open as a solution to mass voter confusion in Dallas and Williamson counties, where Republicans chose to hold separate, precinct-based primary voting.

The county was in charge of managing and operating early voting countywide locations, which allowed Democrats and Republicans to vote at any location throughout the county.

The Dallas County Republican Party chose to hold separate primary elections after it abandoned its effort to hand-count all primary election day ballots.

That decision meant the Democratic and Republican parties would contract with public and private locations to host Election Day polling places.

Williams presides over the 101st Civil District Court.

Got a tip? Email Marina Trahan Martinez at mmartinez@kera.org.

