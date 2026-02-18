Tarrant now has 5 congressional districts. Here’s who’s running in the March primary

Five Tarrant County-area congressional races are up for grabs in the March 3 primary.

Four incumbents are seeking reelection. Dallas Democrat Jasmine Crockett is not seeking reelection for U.S. House District 30, which includes parts of Arlington and Grand Prairie, as she runs for Senate.

The county did have seven representatives in the U.S. House of Representatives whose districts included parts of Tarrant. After Texas’ redistricting this summer, two seats were drawn out of the county.

They were District 33, which was held by Fort Worth Democrat Marc Veasey who is not seeking reelection, and District 26, in which Republican Brandon Gill is seeking another term.

Early voting runs through Feb. 27. Election Day is March 3.

Here’s a look at the races:

The district covers much of Arlington and Mansfield as well as Ellis, Navarro, Anderson, Hill and Cherokee counties and parts of Tarrant, Dallas, Freestone and Johnson counties.

U.S. Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Waxachachie, is seeking reelection. In the Republican primary, he faces James Buford, a pastor and businessman from Ferris in Ellis County who has sought the seat twice previously, and Brian Stahl, a law enforcement officer who lives in Blum in Hill County.

Danny Minton, a medical salesman who lives in Arlington, is the lone candidate seeking the Democratic nomination.

For 2025, Ellzey reported more than $1.5 million in campaign contributions; $1.4 million in transfers from authorized committees; $1.7 million in operating expenses; and $2.2 million in cash on hand at year’s end, according to campaign finance reports filed at the end of December.

Buford reported $66,861 in contributions; $65,733 in expenses; and $1,161 in cash on hand, according to campaign finance reports from Jan. 1 to Feb. 11.

Stahl reported $163,823 in contributions; $122,009 in expenses; and $41,501 in cash on hand for April through December, according to the finance reports.

For 2025, Minton reported $4,873 in campaign contributions; $3,125 in loans received; $2,354 in operating expenses; and $5,498 in cash on hand.

The district covers parts of Tarrant and Parker counties, including much of Fort Worth.

Incumbent Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, has no opponent in the Republican primary.

Two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination: Kenneth Morgan-Aguilera, a nonprofit executive director and Army veteran who lives in Crowley, and Angela “Heli” Rodriguez-Prilliman, a Fort Worth entrepreneur.

For 2025, Goldman reported $575,904 in contributions; $428,341 in transfers from authorized committees; $509,440 in operating expenses; and $1 million in cash on hand, according to campaign finance reports.

For July through December, Morgan-Aguilera reported $10,350 in campaign contributions; $10,041 in operating expenses; and $72.72 in cash on hand.

For January through September of last year, Rodriguez-Prilliman had $1,873 in campaign contributions; $1,887 in operating expenses; and no cash on hand.

The district includes parts of Bedford, Colleyville, Euless, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Haltom City, Hurst, Keller, North Richland Hills, Roanoke, Southlake, Trophy Club, Watauga and Westlake. DFW Airport is in the center of the district as it stretches out to parts of Dallas County.

U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Irving, has no opponent in the Republican primary.

Five candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination: Jon Buchwald, a Dallas businessman; Kevin Burge, an IT security specialist who lives in North Richland Hills; and TJ Ware II, a businessman who lives in Keller.

For 2025, Van Duyne had contributions of $986,069; $527,442 in transfers from authorized committees; operating expenses of $938,740; and cash on hand of nearly $2.6 million at year’s end, according to campaign finance reports.

For April through December, Buchwald reported campaign contributions of $15,844; loans of $175,867; expenditures of $104,655; and $87,510 in cash on hand.

Burge reported contributions of $100,621; operating expenditures of $63,786; and cash on hand of $36,834 during that time.

For June through December, Ware reported campaign contributions of $32,573; total loans of $33,170; operating expenditures of $61,383; and a cash-on-hand deficit of -$3,128.34.

The district stretches west from Tarrant County to Callahan County.

U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, who lives in the Weatherford area, is unopposed in the Republican primary.

The two candidates seeking the Democratic nomination are William Marks, a Navy veteran and community manager at Meta for the western U.S., and Dione Sims, granddaughter of Opal Lee and an organizer of the National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth.

For 2025, Williams reported $274,104 in contributions; $655,022 from other authorized committees; $587,920 in operating expenses; and $915,504 in cash on hand, according to campaign finance reports.

For April through December, Marks reported contributions of $34,957; $25,462 in operating expenses; and $36,387 in ending cash on hand.

Sims’ December filing with the FEC was not available at publication time.

The district includes parts of Arlington and Grand Prairie as well as much of southern Dallas County.

Four Republicans, three Democrats and one independent are seeking the seat.

The GOP candidates are Sholdon Daniels, a Dallas lawyer; Gregorio Heise, a disabled veteran; Everett Jackson, a small-business owner and community organizer; and Nils Walker, a Grand Prairie resident and volunteer.

The Democrats in the primary are Barbara Mallory Caraway, a former Texas legislator and former Dallas City Council member; Frederick Haynes, a Dallas pastor; and Rodney LaBruce, a pastor.

The independent, Oxford Nordberg, is an entrepreneur.

For 2025, Daniels reported $347,548 in contributions; operating expenses of $338,328; and cash on hand of $9,817, according to campaign finance reports.

For May through December, Heise reported campaign contributions of $98,431; operating expenses of $85,700; and cash on hand of $12,731.

For the final quarter of the year, Jackson reported $14,314 in contributions; expenses of $4,639; and ending cash on hand of $9,875.

For the final month of 2025, Haynes reported campaign contributions of $3,247; operating expenses of $3,247; and no cash on hand.

For the year, LaBruce reported campaign contributions of $1,365; loans of $3,125; operating expenses of $3,769; and ending cash on hand of $290.

No campaign finance information was available for Walker, Caraway and Nordberg at publication time.

Scott Nishimura is senior editor for local government accountability at the Fort Worth Report. Reach him at scott.nishimura@fortworthreport.org.At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

This article first appeared on Fort Worth Report and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

