Judge declares mistrial in Prairieland ICE shooting trial over lawyer's 'politically charged' shirt

KERA | By Toluwani Osibamowo
Published February 17, 2026 at 3:53 PM CST
The Eldon B. Mahon United States Courthouse in Fort Worth. Fourteen defendants arrested in connection with a July 4 shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Alvarado made their first appearance in court for their federal charges Sept. 22 and Sept. 23, 2025.
Toluwani Osibamowo
/
KERA News
The Eldon B. Mahon United States Courthouse in Fort Worth.

A federal judge declared a mistrial in the case of nine Prairieland ICE detention center shooting defendants Tuesday in response to an attorney's shirt emblazoned with a "politically charged message."

The shirt — worn by Maricela Rueda's defense attorney MarQuetta Clayton — appeared to be in honor of Jesse Jackson. The civil rights icon died Tuesday morning at the age of 84.

Judge Mark Pittman halted jury selection after pointing out the "politically charged message."

"I don't know why in the world you would think that's appropriate," Pittman told Clayton.

The decision is not likely to bring an end to the case, in which the nine defendants are accused of being part of a "North Texas antifa cell." All are accused of being involved in the non-fatal shooting of a police officer outside the Prairieland facility after a July 4 noise protest outside the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Criminal Justice Prairieland Detention Center shootingU.S. Immigration and Customs EnforcementDonald Trump
Toluwani Osibamowo covers law and justice for KERA News. She joined the newsroom in 2022 as a general assignments reporter. She previously worked as a news intern for Texas Tech Public Media and copy editor for Texas Tech University’s student newspaper, The Daily Toreador, before graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She was named one of Current's public media Rising Stars in 2024. She is originally from Plano.
