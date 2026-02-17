Judge declares mistrial in Prairieland ICE shooting trial over lawyer's 'politically charged' shirt

A federal judge declared a mistrial in the case of nine Prairieland ICE detention center shooting defendants Tuesday in response to an attorney's shirt emblazoned with a "politically charged message."

The shirt — worn by Maricela Rueda's defense attorney MarQuetta Clayton — appeared to be in honor of Jesse Jackson. The civil rights icon died Tuesday morning at the age of 84.

Judge Mark Pittman halted jury selection after pointing out the "politically charged message."

"I don't know why in the world you would think that's appropriate," Pittman told Clayton.

The decision is not likely to bring an end to the case, in which the nine defendants are accused of being part of a "North Texas antifa cell." All are accused of being involved in the non-fatal shooting of a police officer outside the Prairieland facility after a July 4 noise protest outside the building.

This is a developing story and will be updated.