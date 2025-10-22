Prairieland Detention Center shooting

-
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office arrested Janette Goering Tuesday on a state charge of aiding in the commission of a July 4 shooting at the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas.
Three people arrested after a nonfatal shooting at the detention center July 4 have been formally charged with assisting in the alleged crime. At least one person is pleading not guilty.
Eight individuals arrested in connection to the July 4 shooting outside the Prairieland Detention Center had their preliminary hearings Tuesday. Prosecutors will pursue charges against them all, and most will remain in detention while they await trial.
Dario Sanchez was released on bond Aug. 29, according to court records. He was rearrested Monday, jail records show.
Seventeen people have been arrested since the shooting outside the Prairieland Detention Center July 4, but six have now been moved from the Johnson County Jail to the Wichita County Jail, according to jail records.
Two of 11 people arrested in connection with the shooting of an Alvarado police officer at Prairieland Detention Center July 4 were previously arrested at protests.