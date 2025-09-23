Dallas teacher rearrested after being out on bond for alleged connection with ICE Alvarado shooting

A Dallas teacher arrested for his alleged involvement in a July 4 shooting outside an Alvarado detention facility was out on bond for the past month — and rearrested Monday with a new charge after law enforcement monitored his internet search history, jail records show.

Dario Sanchez, 32, was first accused of tampering with evidence by deleting texts from Signal and Discord messaging apps related to what happened July 4.

Court records show Sanchez's original bond was set at $5 million but later reduced to $150,000. He was indicted Aug. 28 and bailed out the next day, court records show. He told CBS News last week he was wrongfully arrested and hasn't committed any crime.

Days later, on Monday, jail records show Sanchez was arrested again on the same charge — this time with a $1 million bond and an added charge of hindering prosecution of terrorism.

Court records obtained by KERA News now claim Sanchez's monitoring software identified "concerning internet history, best characterized as explosive construction internet queries."

Those searches include how to melt and make molds out of plastic, researching radio-controlled transmitters, the use of Nintendo Game Boy batteries as power sources for trigger devices, temperature and pressure sensors, and various small electronic circuit boards, court records allege.

The documents specify one of his searches was, “is the 900 mAh battery from a (Game Boy) capable of being used in a trigger device," and “aluminite (sic) used in explosives."

When Sanchez's bond officer asked about the searches, he allegedly said he was building anime figure molds, and thinking about converting "plastic" model cars into radio-controlled cars and needed a new battery for his Game Boy.

"He's stuck at home trying to find a hobby, something to tinker with," his attorney Frank Sellers told KERA News. "And instead of allowing a person to live their lives, Johnson County has thrown him in jail for what George Orwell would call 'thought crime.'"

Court records shared by Sanchez's attorney show part of his bond conditions included installing a GPS and "remote monitoring software" on all his devices within seven days of being released from jail.

Sanchez was to be monitored for "gun violence, anti-government and any violence in general," according to court documents.

"These are the most oppressive bond conditions I've ever seen in my almost 13 years of doing this," his attorney, Frank Sellers said. "And that's what caused his arrest, just one internet search."

His first court hearing is set for Oct. 16.

Sellers said he'll appeal the decision if his bond isn't reinstated.

Court records obtained by KERA News claim Sanchez was part of group chats that discussed plans to “conduct an operation” at the Prairieland Detention Center between July 3 and 4.

A criminal complaint filed July 14 claims another man, John Thomas, allegedly went to Sanchez’s home the following day and told him FBI agents has taken his electronic devices, and that’s when court documents say Thomas asked him to remove him from all group chats.

Thomas watched Sanchez do so and “told others about removing him from discord and signal chats,” court records say. It’s not clear who Sanchez told to remove him from other chats.

Thomas was arrested the next day and Sanchez was first arrested July 15, according to jail records, facing a tampering with evidence charge.

Court documents in July allege as many as 12 people dressed in all black were shooting fireworks towards the Prairieland Detention Center July 4 when correctional officers called dispatch.

When Alvarado police arrived, a person in the woods opened fire at the Alvarado officer and correctional officers, hitting the police officer in the neck, according to court records.

Seventeen people have been arrested in connection to the shooting that night. Fourteen of those, who are facing federal charges, had their first court appearances Monday and Tuesday. All 14 were being held at the Johnson County Jail, but 6 people who had their hearings Monday have been moved to Wichita County Jail, records show.

Penelope Rivera is KERA's Breaking News Reporter. Got a tip? Email Penelope at privera@kera.org.

