18th person arrested in connection with Texas ICE detention center shooting

Another person has been arrested in connection with the July 4 shooting at an immigration detention center in Alvarado, bringing the total arrest count to 18, according to a support committee for the defendants.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office arrested Janette Goering Tuesday on a state charge of aiding in the commission of terrorism, according to county jail records. Her bond is set at $5 million.

It's unclear the exact role Goering is accused of playing in the nonfatal shooting of an Alvarado police officer — who has since recovered — at the Prairieland Detention Center. No attorney is currently listed for Goering in county court records.

"It's unbelievable that more than three months later the state is still trying to widen the net in this case," a spokesperson for the DFW Support Committee, a group of the defendants’ family and loved ones, said in a release. "They’re attempting to prosecute this as an 'Antifa' case in order to terrorize the movement in solidarity with immigrants, but it’s not going to work."

It comes a week after a grand jury in Fort Worth handed down the first federal indictments for Autumn Hill, Zachary Evetts and Daniel Sanchez Estrada, some of the first arrested in connection with the shooting. All have pleaded not guilty to their charges.

Hill and Evetts — indicted together on charges of providing material support to terrorists, attempted murder and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence — have a trial set for Nov. 24. Sanchez Estrada, indicted for concealing a document or record and conspiracy to conceal documents, is set for trial Dec. 1.

Fifteen defendants total have been indicted on state charges that include aggravated assault of a public servant with a deadly weapon, terrorism, engaging in organized criminal activity by smuggling persons and hindering the prosecution of terrorism.

This story is developing and will be updated.