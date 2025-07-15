FBI captures former marine reservist in connection with Alvarado ICE facility shooting

A former U.S. Marine Corps reservist wanted in connection with a shooting outside an Alvarado immigration detention center has been captured, the FBI announced Tuesday.

The FBI said Benjamin Hanil Song, 32, was on the run after being charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm during a violent act from a shooting at the Prairieland Detention Center July 4.

“After the immediate apprehension of Song’s co-conspirators at the scene, the FBI and our federal prosecutors—together with our other law enforcement partners—worked tirelessly around the clock pursuing Song. Their tremendous efforts culminated in the arrest of this alleged violent criminal today,” Nancy Larson, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said in a press release Tuesday. “Though Song escaped by hiding overnight after the attack, we were confident he would not remain hidden for long."

Song is accused of purchasing four guns found in connection with the shooting, according to court records. It’s unclear where exactly law enforcement found Song.

He is the 14th person arrested in connection to the shooting. Ten other individuals were also charged with one count of terrorism, three counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm during a violent act, according to court records. An 11th person was charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy, according to federal officials.

Two others, John Thomas and Lynette Sharp, were arrested Monday after, “law enforcement agents determined that they helped Song abscond from the Prairieland area and evade arrest,” according to officials.

Thomas is charged with smuggling of persons with a $5 million bond and Sharp is charged with hindering prosecution of terrorism with a $2.5 million bond.

A complaint filed Monday claims a search warrant at Thomas’ house July 8 revealed Thomas knew and lived with Song since September 2024, helped plan the shooting, picked up Song and helped transport him afterwards. Their ages were not listed.

According to the complaint, Thomas met up with three unnamed individuals July 5, the day after the shooting, to discuss what happened and how to get Song out of the area. Thomas allegedly picked Song up and transported him to a home he housesitting, the documents claim.

Thomas and Sharp were also in Signal Messenger group chats with Song, where they messaged another person using code words and monikers about helping Song flee July 7, the complaint alleges.

Sharp, Song and others also discussed their plans to “conduct an operation” at the Prairieland Detention Center between July 3 and 4, included satellite photos of the facility, and noted local police departments, according to court documents.

Sharp was not able to go to the facility due to “family problems,” the documents claim, but she allegedly offered to monitor their group chats and send money to support the operation.

Court documents unsealed last Monday claim as many as 12 people dressed in all black were shooting fireworks towards the Prairieland Detention Center July 4 when correctional officers called dispatch.

When Alvarado police soon arrived, a person in the woods opened fire, hitting one officer in the neck, according to court records. That’s when authorities say someone started shooting at correctional officers.

Police said they found several firearms, including two left behind in the nearby woods. Others guns were found on some of the people arrested and another two AR-15 style rifles were found when a Johnson County Sheriff detective later stopped a car less than a mile away from the facility, according to court documents.

This is a developing story and will be updated.