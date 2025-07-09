Twelfth person charged in connection with North Texas ICE facility shooting

A former U.S. Marine Corps reservist is wanted for his alleged involvement in a shooting Friday that left one officer injured outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Alvarado, the FBI announced Wednesday evening.

Benjamin Hanil Song, 32, was charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm during a violent act, according to a complaint filed Wednesday. He was not in custody as of Wednesday night.

"Though Song escaped the scene by hiding overnight, he will be relentlessly pursued until he is in custody,” Nancy Larson, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said in a press release Wednesday.

Song is accused of purchasing four guns found in connection with the shooting, according to court records.

The Texas Department of Public Safety sent out a Public Safety Alert around 8 p.m. Wednesday notifying the public about the FBI's search for Song.

Court documents unsealed Monday claim as many as 12 people dressed in all black were shooting fireworks towards the Prairieland Detention Center on Friday when correctional officers called dispatch.

When Alvarado police soon arrived, a person in the woods opened fire, hitting one officer in the neck, according to court records. That’s when authorities say the person in the green mask started shooting at correctional officers.

Police said they found several firearms, including two left behind in the nearby woods. Others were found on some of the people arrested and another two AR-15 style rifles were found when a Johnson County Sherriff detective later stopped a car less than a mile away from the facility and arrested one of the suspects, according to court documents.

In addition to Song, 10 other individuals were also charged with three counts of attempted murder and three counts of discharging a firearm during a violent act, according to court records. An 11th person was charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy, according to federal officials.

Got a tip? Email Penelope Rivera at privera@kera.org.

