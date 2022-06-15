Search Query
North Texas
Texas News
Authorities arrest Dallas-area gun trafficker who used license to carry to skirt background checks
Reese Oxner | The Texas Tribune
The Department of Justice says the weapons illegally sold by Demontre Antwon Hackworth, 31, were later used in over a dozen crimes, including the killing of a 21-year-old Black transgender woman.